People generally don't like 'catfishers'.The thought of scammers using fake online profiles to trick innocent people into relationships is pretty grim - especially when they're doing it to steal money from their love-struck prey.This week it emerged that three women in Chechnya, a mostly Muslim republic in Russia, allegedly made almost £2,000 by tricking fighters from Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isil) into thinking they were willing to become 'jihadi brides'.One of the women told Russian tabloid Life News that it all began when a fighter in Syria contacted her on social media, asking her to give up everything for a life with the terror group."I told him that I didn't have any money, and he offered to sent me 10,000 [roubles - £107] on Qiwi-Wallet," she said, referring to a popular Russian electronic cash transfer system.She accepted, and when he transferred the cash,She then repeated the stunt with two other Isil fighters, pocketing about £500 in total.Her scheming came to an end when she was caught by Chechen police, along with the other two women, who now face charges of fraud, which carry a maximum sentence of six years in jail.But none of this has not stopped the internet from celebrating these women as absolute 'heroes'.On Twitter, the general sentiment in favour of the girls' catfishing is even stronger.People are loving that 'Isis got served' and suggesting they deserve medals rather than criminal sanctions.Some even want to know how they can repeat the scheme themselves.(NB. This is not something we'd advise..)While others wonder if the real answer to beating Isil once and for all lies in... catfishing.