One of the three women who catfished Isis
People generally don't like 'catfishers'.

The thought of scammers using fake online profiles to trick innocent people into relationships is pretty grim - especially when they're doing it to steal money from their love-struck prey.

But when the victims are Islamic State jihadis? The catfishers become international heroes.

This week it emerged that three women in Chechnya, a mostly Muslim republic in Russia, allegedly made almost £2,000 by tricking fighters from Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isil) into thinking they were willing to become 'jihadi brides'.

One of the women told Russian tabloid Life News that it all began when a fighter in Syria contacted her on social media, asking her to give up everything for a life with the terror group.

"I told him that I didn't have any money, and he offered to sent me 10,000 [roubles - £107] on Qiwi-Wallet," she said, referring to a popular Russian electronic cash transfer system.
She accepted, and when he transferred the cash, she blocked him from all of her social media accounts and kept the money for herself.

She then repeated the stunt with two other Isil fighters, pocketing about £500 in total.

Her scheming came to an end when she was caught by Chechen police, along with the other two women, who now face charges of fraud, which carry a maximum sentence of six years in jail.

But none of this has not stopped the internet from celebrating these women as absolute 'heroes'.

An online Telegraph poll has found 89 per cent of 4,416 voters think the women should not face charges "for ripping off terrorists."

Only 11 per cent think that "two wrongs don't make a right."

On Twitter, the general sentiment in favour of the girls' catfishing is even stronger.

People are loving that 'Isis got served' and suggesting they deserve medals rather than criminal sanctions.



Some even want to know how they can repeat the scheme themselves.

(NB. This is not something we'd advise. Not only is it illegal, it's also pretty dangerous.)

While others wonder if the real answer to beating Isil once and for all lies in... catfishing.