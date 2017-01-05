The black teenager who was thrown to the ground by a police officer at a pool party in McKinney, Texas is suing the city, police department and former officer Eric Casebolt.

Dajerria Becton claims Casebolt used excessive force and that the police force wasn't properly trained. Casebolt was captured on cellphone video pushing the 15-year-old, bikini-clad Becton to the ground at a pool party in June 2015 and pointing his gun at other teens, as well as briefly running after other teenagers before being stopped by fellow police officers. About a dozen officers had responded to reports of teens fighting at a community pool in the Dallas suburb.

The footage of the white officer tackling the black teen and shouting obscenities at others went viral and sparked outrage in the community and throughout the country. Casebolt quit his job after McKinney Police Chief Greg Conley said Casebolt was "out of control" and that his actions were "indefensible."

Becton, now 16, and her legal guardian, Shashona Becton, are seeking $5 million in damages from the federal lawsuit. They claim that Casebolt used excessive force when he pushed Dajerria onto her stomach and kneeled on her back, and that he held her without probable cause. The family also blames the former officer for her injuries suffered in the incident after he "twice violently [slammed] her face toward the concrete sidewalk," the lawsuit said.

"The entire time... she could do nothing but cry out in pain and repeatedly beg for her 'Momma' as she endured the pain inflicted upon her by Defendant Casebolt's physical assault," the complaint added.

WARNING: VIOLENCE, GRAPHIC LANGUAGE