The black teenager who was thrown to the ground by a police officer at a pool party in McKinney, Texas is suing the city, police department and former officer Eric Casebolt.Casebolt was captured on cellphone videoAbout a dozen officers had responded to reports of teens fighting at a community pool in the Dallas suburb.The footage of the white officer tackling the black teen and shouting obscenities at others went viral and sparked outrage in the community and throughout the country. Casebolt quit his job after McKinney Police Chief Greg Conley said Casebolt was "out of control" and that his actions were "indefensible."from the federal lawsuit. They claim that Casebolt used excessive force when he pushed Dajerria onto her stomach and kneeled on her back, and that he held her without probable cause. The family also blames the former officer for her injuries suffered in the incident after he "twice violently [slammed] her face toward the concrete sidewalk," the lawsuit said.as she endured the pain inflicted upon her by Defendant Casebolt's physical assault," the complaint added.