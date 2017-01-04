© AFP



The Islamic State (IS) extremist group has launched multiple attacks in Baghdad and other Iraqi cities at the turn of the year that have killed scores of people.and dozens more wounded by an explosion in a packed square, Baghdad, on January 2.The blast from a car bomb occurred at an intersection in the northeastern Shi'ite neighborhood of Sadr City and reportedly struck a place where many day laborers wait for jobs.In another attack in, 100 kilometers north of Baghdad, officials saidSecurity forces said they regained control after killing six militants.IS, which has been locked in a bitter battle with government forces for control of the northern city of Mosul, claimed responsibility for both attacks via its Amaq news agency.Other IS attacks in Baghdad in recent days targeted predominantly Shi'a areas.