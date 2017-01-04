© REUTERS/ Gary Cameron

Republican lawmakers in the US House of Representatives passed a new measure to punish lawmakers for taking photos and recording video using personal electronic devices, US media reported.The House approved a package for the 115th US Congress, that includes the rule, Tuesday by 234 to 193 vote, The Hill said on Tuesday., who staged and broadcasted a sit-in on the House floor back in June 2016, protesting inaction on gun control.In response to the Republican vote on the rules package, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi argued that the new Congress aimed to protect special interests and tried to silence calls to act on important issues, including gun violence, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.