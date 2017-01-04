© Aref Karimi / AFP



Protesters holding photos of Shia Muslims killed in recent IS (formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorist attacks marched to the governor's office in the western city of Herat on Tuesday, according to AFP.The city's security forces are doing their best to capture the perpetrators of the recent attacks and to protect local residents from further incidents, Herat Governor Mohammad Asif Rahimi said, according to Afghanistan's Pajhwok news.This week, the Afghan government said militants were steadily moving from the eastern province of Nangarhar bordering Pakistan where they had gathered a few months ago."They are present in at least 11 [of Afghanistan's 34] provinces. Their main goal is to create sectarian divisions between the locals," Mani added.Last year the Shia community saw a surge in attacks carried out by IS terrorists.In October 2016, at least 14 Shiites were killed in a blast at a mosque in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif. A gunman attacked worshippers a few hours earlier killing 18 people.In July, a blast that targeted members of Kabul's Shia community claimed the lives of more than 80 people while 130 others were wounded.