Reference photo clearly showing the Southern Cross and Alpha Centauri.
The Quadrantid meteor shower is 2017's first major meteor shower and it peaks tonight. The display is virtually non-existent for observers in the Southern Hemisphere.

But Franky Lucena shot three rare Quadrantid meteors in the southern Hemisphere. He writes:

"These three Quadrantid meteors were confirmed by using the Sonotaco program UfoAnalyzer.
This is a stack of the three Quadrantids that I captured between 08:47:32 and 10:06:57 UTC.


All three Quadrantids were in the vicinity of the Southern Cross, which is pretty rare because they tend to favor the northern latitudes.

I used the image taken at 10:06:57 UTC as the reference photo because it clearly shows the Southern Cross and Alpha Centauri. "

What does this mean?

I don't know! But one is sure, it's extremely rare if not anomalous! Is the shower bigger than previous year? Did the path of the meteor shower's parent body shift? Does the parent body disintegrate in larger chunks? Scientists can you please explain that strange sky phenomenon?

Comment: Another good question we could ask: Is it related to the Quadrantids at all? Fireball and meteor sightings around the world have increased: 'NASA space data supports citizens' observations: Meteor fireballs are increasing dramatically'. Here's data for the U.S:

Overall increase in meteor fireballs over the US in the last decade
Also see SOTT's production on the matter: Something Wicked This Way Comes