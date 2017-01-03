© Frankie Lucena



But Franky Lucena shot three

© Franky Lucena

© Franky Lucena

which is pretty rare because they tend to favor the northern latitudes.

© Franky Lucena

What does this mean?

The Quadrantid meteor shower is 2017's first major meteor shower and it peaks tonight.rare Quadrantid meteors in the southern Hemisphere. He writes:"These three Quadrantid meteors were confirmed by using the Sonotaco program UfoAnalyzer.This is a stack of the three Quadrantids that I captured between 08:47:32 and 10:06:57 UTC.I used the image taken at 10:06:57 UTC as the reference photo because it clearly shows the Southern Cross and Alpha Centauri. "I don't know! But one is sure, it's extremely rare if not anomalous! Is the shower bigger than previous year?Scientists can you please explain that strange sky phenomenon?