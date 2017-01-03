But Franky Lucena shot three rare Quadrantid meteors in the southern Hemisphere. He writes:
All three Quadrantids were in the vicinity of the Southern Cross, which is pretty rare because they tend to favor the northern latitudes.
I used the image taken at 10:06:57 UTC as the reference photo because it clearly shows the Southern Cross and Alpha Centauri. "
What does this mean?
I don't know! But one is sure, it's extremely rare if not anomalous! Is the shower bigger than previous year? Did the path of the meteor shower's parent body shift? Does the parent body disintegrate in larger chunks? Scientists can you please explain that strange sky phenomenon?
Source
Comment: Another good question we could ask: Is it related to the Quadrantids at all? Fireball and meteor sightings around the world have increased: 'NASA space data supports citizens' observations: Meteor fireballs are increasing dramatically'. Here's data for the U.S:
Something Wicked This Way Comes
