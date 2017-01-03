© Ahmed Saad / Reuters



Catherine Shakdam, Shafaqna Institute for Middle Eastern Studies, told RT. A car bomb exploded in Baghdad's Sadr City, killing at least 32 people and injuring 61, AFP reported, citing police sources.The attack targeted Shiite Muslims, it claimed. RT spoke with Catherine Shakdam for her views on the latest attack purported to be carried out by ISIS.What does today's attack tell us about thein the country at the moment? This is the latest in a string of recent bombings.Clearly ISIS militants are desperately t. What they are doing is reverting to theThis is what they have done for the past few years, not just in Iraq, but in Syria, and arguably in other countries across the Middle East. I doubt it is going to work.When it comes to terrorism, the Iraqi people if anything have proven to be very resilient and very courageous, and I don't think that we talk about this enough. The fact that popularto reclaim their land and their national identity. We tend to forget that- the sense that a people belong to a certain land, a certain culture, certain tradition so that they couldThis is something that the Iraqis have had to fight...So, there is nothing new here, when you see what is happening to Mosul. And of course nowEverything will be decided there, andSenior military officials suggest it could take another three months to liberate Mosul. Is that too optimistic? How do you see the situation playing out there?There is no doubt in my mind that Mosul would be liberated, and the Iraqi army and Iraqi people re-reclaimed their land, but this is for me a certainty. It is very difficult to say whether it is going to take a month, two, three, four, five, six - we don't know. The point is:There is no support in Iraq for this terror group. So it is going to have to go; it is going to be flushed out.Will they decide to kind of redraw, understanding that in fact they already have lost... or will they continue to try and justify their existence, searching for an enclave in the Middle East?Experts fear the military operation in Mosul could lead to a problem even bigger than Islamic State itself., for example, Iraq's largest, is already in poor condition. With the battle for the barrier wall now ongoing, the offensive could destroy it, causing the structure to collapse, potentially putting millions of lives at risk here. Do you think it is really this bad?I do think so.But I think this is something that ISIS would do if they are pushed far enough against the wall, and they see no way out. This isBut again you have to understand the ideology behind ISIS. Those people areIt is not about creating a new reality for the Middle East or even reclaiming some kind of religious righteousness.So yes, if they feel that the dam is something that is a card that they hold in their hand and that they could maybe, I believe that they will. Whether it is going to happen or not, again, it is very difficult to say. I'd like to think that the Iraqi army and those militias supporting them will get in there first and destroy ISIS before they could even fathom doing it. I certainly hope so, because it would be a great catastrophe not just for Iraq, but for the Middle East all together...