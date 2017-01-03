© Free Thought Project

The Murky War on Fake News

solution to fake news is teaching people critical thinking — not censoring what they read

"The problem of fake news isn't solved by hoping for a referee but rather because we as participants, we as citizens, we as users of these services help each other. The answer to bad speech is not censorship. The answer to bad speech is more speech. We have to exercise and spread the idea that critical thinking matters now more than ever, given the fact that lies seem to be getting very popular," Snowden told Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Facebook Clamping Down on Fake News — or so It Thinks

The Twisted People Facebook Entrusts With Controlling What You Read

Who Are Snopes' Fact-Checkers?

Snopes Unfit to Arbiter News

"David said he was legally prohibited from discussing his ex-wife's allegations. 'I'd love to respond, but unfortunately the terms of a binding settlement agreement preclude me from publicly discussing the details of our divorce,' he said. Barbara Mikkelson said: 'No comment.'"

"When I first read through the Daily Mail article I immediately suspected the story itself must certainly be 'fake news' ... if any of the claims were true ... companies like Facebook would not be partnering with them ... Thus, when I reached out to David Mikkelson ... for comment, I fully expected him to respond with a lengthy email in Snopes' trademark point-by-point format, fully refuting each and every one of the claims in the Daily Mail's article and writing the entire article off as 'fake news.'

It was with incredible surprise therefore that I received David's one-sentence response which read in its entirety 'I'd be happy to speak with you, but I can only address some aspects in general because I'm precluded by the terms of a binding settlement agreement from discussing details of my divorce.'

This absolutely astounded me. Here was one of the world's most respected fact checking organizations, soon to be an ultimate arbitrator of 'truth' on Facebook, saying that it cannot respond to a fact checking request because of a secrecy agreement. In short, when someone attempted to fact check the fact checker, the response was the equivalent of 'it's secret.'

It is impossible to understate how antithetical this is to the fact checking world, in which absolute openness and transparency are necessary prerequisites for trust. How can fact checking organizations like Snopes expect the public to place trust in them if when they themselves are called into question, their response is that they can't respond?"

New York Times Shows Disappointing Lack of Care

"...[R]ededicate ourselves to the fundamental mission of Times journalism ... to report America and the world honestly, without fear or favor, striving always to understand and reflect all political perspectives and life experiences in the stories that we bring to you ... to hold power to account, impartially and unflinchingly."

Snopes Is Just Another Voice for the Status Quo

What About Mainstream Media Flubs?

"Mike Cernovich, who popularized the #HillarysHealth hashtag during the presidential election, helping to spread various theories about her rumored ailments, told The Daily Beast that other news outlets, which have reported things that turned out to be false, should also perhaps be banned.

'Where are the weapons of mass destruction? Should The New York Times be banned from Facebook?' Cernovich said in a direct Twitter message to The Daily Beast referencing erroneous reporting about the lead-up to the Iraq War.

'Rolling Stone created a nationwide hysteria surrounding the University of Virginia. Rolling Stone created a rape hoax. Should Rolling Stone be banned from Facebook? Should the so-called journalists who linked to the hoax article be banned from Facebook? ...

Sometimes people are wrong. Being wrong is different from spreading fake news. If a person is legitimately trying to reason her way to the truth, even if misguided, then she is not spreading fake news — even if it seems 'kooky' to outsiders ... The entire media enterprise has become dishonest. We define one another based on ... a bad judgment call or two ... In that regard, all of media is fake news.'"

We Should Be More Concerned About Algorithms Filtering Our Reading Material

"Don't worry about fake news. The whole scare is, itself, fake news. Don't believe a word of it. Could it be that the news media is still trying to distract us from their own poor performance? After all, if inaccuracy makes a thing 'fake,' then all the pundits' and pollsters' pre-election day predictions were pretty bad offenders.

Or perhaps we should define fake news as the process of intentionally producing false stories for rhetorical reasons, in order to persuade people to shift perspectives. Which would make most of the advertising industry guilty ...

While well-meaning people run around trying to protect children (and gullible adults) from so-called 'fake news,' anyone ... who actually leans totalitarian must be ecstatic ... Once the citizenry accepts the conceit that some news is 'real' (and therefore, good) while other news is 'fake' (and therefore, bad) they'll voluntarily submit to censorship. Freedom of the press can easily be replaced by sanctioned propaganda ...

[T]he real problem is not falsehoods or inaccuracies, but rather that everything about the popular landscape of digital media currently encourages us to see the world the way we want it to be. Combine that with an education system which pays little more than lip service to critical thinking ... and you end up with a population that's been encouraged to live with poor vision ... Democracy's biggest threat is not tyrants, but rather citizens who are satisfied with their own limited view of reality."