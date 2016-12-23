© Snopes

They are accusing each other of financial impropriety, with Barbara claiming her ex-husband is guilty of 'embezzlement' and suggesting he is attempting a 'boondoggle' to change tax arrangements, while David claims she took millions from their joint accounts and bought property in Las Vegas.

As the Daily Mail notes, the couple met on an online message board with a folklore theme in the early 1990s, and created a fake organization — "The San Fernando Valley Folklore Society" — which, according to a Webby Awards profile,

"

a

nd particularly concerning each other's use of Snopes' funds

© Daily Mail

Barbara, in court filings, accuses David of "raiding" Snopes' bank account "for his personal use and attorney fees" and embezzling "$98,000 from our company over the course of four years, which were monies he expended upon himself and the prostitutes he hired ..."

salary raised from $240,000 to $360,000 - arguing that this would still put him below the 'industry standards' and that he should be paid up to $720,000 a year."

© Daily Mail

© The Free Thought Project



with money as the seemingly only motivator, can the public ever be assured Snopes' checked facts are accurate at all?