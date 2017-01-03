Puppet Masters
Israel will no longer return bodies of Hamas soldiers
Sputnik
Tue, 03 Jan 2017 15:38 UTC
The Israeli prime minister's office announced the decision January 1, a day after Hamas's release of a video showing a mock birthday party for missing Israeli soldier Oron Shaul. Israel believes Shaul and another soldier, Hadar Goldin, were killed in the 2014 Gaza war and that Hamas is holding their remains. They also believe Hamas to be holding two Israeli civilians who crossed into Gaza on their own.
Both Hamas and the parents of the Israeli soldiers have criticized the move.
"We won't give a medal to those who decide to do too little too late," the Goldins said in a statement, the Times of Israel reports. They pointed out that it is the responsibility of the prime minister to enforce any new means of leverage against Hamas, and called for "stronger and more stringent" steps against the group.
Hamas, meanwhile, called the decision "evidence of criminality and barbaric occupation" by Israel through spokesman Fawzi Barhum.
"These decisions will not give positive results," he said, Deutsche Welle reports. He would not say what actions the group might take in responses.
The videos posted by Hamas's military arm, the Al-Qassam Brigades, marked three years of "captivity" for the soldiers. In one of them, an obviously doctored image of Shaul sits in front of a birthday cake; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, dressed as a clown, enters the room. The video ends with the message, "The decision is in the government's hands," according to the Times of Israel.
In the other, a group of faceless captured soldiers bang tin plates as voices sing "Happy Birthday."
According to its army, Israel returned 102 bodies to Hamas for burial in 2016. Now, any bodies its army captures will be buried immediately, but may be exhumed and returned if Hamas agrees to deals. Israel has in the past buried the bodies of its enemy's fallen in secret, remote locations.
In September, Hamas denied rejecting an Israeli offer to return 19 bodies from the 2014 conflict and free 18 Palestinians in exchange for Shaul and Goldin's remains.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- US construction spending hits $1.18 trillion, highest level since April 2006
- Alabama band accepts invitation to march at Trump inauguration, ignites controversy
- Philippines no longer seen as a 'geopolitical pawn of the US' - envoy to China
- Sheriff sues county claiming bosses ignored his claims of sexual harassment by female superior
- French jihadist back from Syria sentenced to 10 years in prison
- British military's online trolling unit 40% understrength after failing to attract enough recruits
- Diamonds that 'know where they are' could make GPS satellites redundant
- Consigned to the memory hole: The content of the DNC leaks
- Syrian "rebel" groups boycott peace talks over alleged ceasefire violations
- A warning shot? Banks to reveal post-Brexit plans
- New research finds capsaicin destroys diseased cells, which could help fight cancer
- Mouthpiece for the status quo: Snopes outed as unfit to arbiter truth
- House Republicans vote to strip Ethics Office of independence and limiting its power, Trump responds, GOP bails
- Inviting NATO to fight 'organized crime': A menace for Latin America
- Dozens of birds fall from sky along Route 22 near Whitehall, Pennsylvania
- Finland kicks off basic income experiment this month, giving 2,000 citizens a guaranteed income
- Ankara says Obama's administration directly responsible for every Turkish soldier murdered by militants
- Colleges offer male students programs to help with 'critical self-reflection' of toxic masculinity
- 'Santas' attack nightclub in Istanbul - many killed and injured
- Pope Francis calls for zero tolerance towards child molesters
- Philippines no longer seen as a 'geopolitical pawn of the US' - envoy to China
- Consigned to the memory hole: The content of the DNC leaks
- Syrian "rebel" groups boycott peace talks over alleged ceasefire violations
- A warning shot? Banks to reveal post-Brexit plans
- Mouthpiece for the status quo: Snopes outed as unfit to arbiter truth
- House Republicans vote to strip Ethics Office of independence and limiting its power, Trump responds, GOP bails
- Inviting NATO to fight 'organized crime': A menace for Latin America
- Ankara says Obama's administration directly responsible for every Turkish soldier murdered by militants
- Terrorist suspect with alleged 'links to Osama Bin Laden' wins 21-year legal battle to stay in Britain
- UK Ambassador to EU abruptly resigns ahead of Brexit negotiations
- 'Zero evidence' Russia influenced US election - DNC needs to improve their IT security
- Israel will no longer return bodies of Hamas soldiers
- More 'fake news' about Russia: The Moscow school closure and 'Russia hacked the Vermont grid'
- Al-Qaeda sabotages Damascus water supply, attempts to disrupt Syrian ceasefire
- WikiLeaks vows to 'blow you away' in 2017 'showdown'
- Assad will not go, Syria to remain united under Russian-Turkish peace plan
- WaPo's dangerous fake story about Russian hacking of US power grid; Snopes conveniently silent
- SOTT Focus: The Al-Qaeda Times Journalists AKA Local "Syrian Activists"
- Europe isn't prepared for what 2017 may bring
- Andrew Korybko's 2017 Forecast: EU & Middle East
- US construction spending hits $1.18 trillion, highest level since April 2006
- Alabama band accepts invitation to march at Trump inauguration, ignites controversy
- Sheriff sues county claiming bosses ignored his claims of sexual harassment by female superior
- French jihadist back from Syria sentenced to 10 years in prison
- British military's online trolling unit 40% understrength after failing to attract enough recruits
- Finland kicks off basic income experiment this month, giving 2,000 citizens a guaranteed income
- Colleges offer male students programs to help with 'critical self-reflection' of toxic masculinity
- 'Santas' attack nightclub in Istanbul - many killed and injured
- Pope Francis calls for zero tolerance towards child molesters
- Hitler's "Mein Kampf" becomes surprise German bestseller
- Anchor of stability: India's economy set to sustain 7.6% growth rate in 2017
- Over 8,000 African migrants 'disappeared' off Swiss radar in 2016
- Porn producers will face lawsuits if bill passed in Utah
- Perverted Catholic priest accused of staging orgies, pimping out his 15 lovers
- Armed & 'dangerous' gunman shoots 2 Swiss policemen
- 'Video selfie' of alleged Istanbul attacker circulates in media
- Potential 'Russian Hacking' false flag? Chaotic scenes after massive US customs computer system outage
- Anti-smoking fascism: Austrian family minister wants full smoking ban for under-18s
- Syrian refugee who asked ISIS for €180,000 for bombings in Europe detained in Germany
- 60 dead, hundreds escape in Brazil prison riot
- 2,300yo ancient sword discovered in China, looks as deadly as ever
- Ancient Stone Bowl Unearthed in Jerusalem Perplexes Experts
- 'Passengers on Titanic were victims of criminal negligence' - New documentary provides evidence corporate greed, not act of god, sunk Titanic
- CIA won't endorse new "Secret Ops of the CIA" calendar showing agents stealing secrets, killing enemies and being killed
- Mystery of 24 alien black-boxes discovered near Egypt's Pyramids of Giza
- Boiler room fire ultimately responsible for the sinking of the Titanic, says new research
- The Secret Government - 1987: The Reagan-Bush Years
- Kwanzaa: Concocted by a deranged felon in 1966?
- Unearthed British documents reveal Thatcher government ordered sentries to shoot intruders after submarine defaced
- The caves of Goyet, Belgium prove Neanderthals were cannibals
- Killing its own people: Remembering the US Government's act of genocide against Native Americans at Wounded Knee
- Scottish city of Falkirk's greatest Roman discovery
- DNA from 2,000-year-old elongated Paracas skulls changes known history
- The world's most ancient crown was found, dates back to the copper age
- Scans unveil secrets of world's oldest mummies, 2,000 years older than Egypt's
- Researchers discover new pharaonic tomb in Egypt
- The Christmas storm of 1916 which struck New Orleans
- Massive flooding in Europe during the Little Ice Age
- Flashback: A short history: The neocon 'Clean Break' grand design and the 'regime change' disasters it has fostered
- 5,000-year-old cave art discovered in Egypt depicts 'nativity scene'
- Diamonds that 'know where they are' could make GPS satellites redundant
- NEOWISE discovers one, possibly two, new comets
- Doomsday warning or #fakenews? Earth will be destroyed by a rogue solar system in 2017
- SpaceX failure probe complete: Flights to resume Sunday from California
- Scientists uncover clues in memory consolidation
- High-tech refrigerators, washing machines to be used in criminal investigations
- Northern Lights' Festive Show Captured in Stunning NASA Image
- Skeptical climate scientists coming in from the cold
- Scientists unlock the secret medicinal toolbox of plants
- Experimental brain cancer treatment injects 'biological assassin' cells into brain that 'seek and destroy' cancerous cells
- NASA's Near-Earth Object hunting mission spots a Comet and a body that's 'either a Comet or an asteroid'
- Dr. Jim Kozubek warns that gene editing could wipe out future generations of geniuses
- Comet 45P to make New Year's Eve Northern Hemisphere appearance
- Gravitational waves now offer 'a new window for astronomy' - the 'Breakthrough of the year'
- Uber plans self-flying drone taxis to beat city traffic
- Scott Adams' climate science challenge
- Cooperation: NASA joins Russian investigation into accident involving Progress cargo spaceship
- Planetary 'climate change'? Satellite detects major gravitational anomaly under Antarctica
- Astronomer's modeling show how low-mass supernova created our solar system
- Comets & Asteroids - Summary for November 2016
- Dozens of birds fall from sky along Route 22 near Whitehall, Pennsylvania
- Woman dies as 5.7 magnitude earthquake hits India-Bangladesh border
- Last winter's floods in the UK worst in 100 years confirms NERC centre report
- Video shows woman hit by lightning on beach in Itanhaém, Brazil
- Huge wildfire burns 100 homes in Valparaiso, Chile
- Five dead as severe storms including tornadoes hit southern US
- Severe weather: Sydney heatwave marks hottest year on record
- Science, politics, morality and climate change - Professor John Christy
- Threat of floods is shifting across the US: Risk increasing in the north, but dropping in the south
- The dangers of unwanted Christmas presents: Dog attacks 3 family members after owner tries to put festive sweater on it in Tampa, Florida
- Arctic air pervades U.S. from coast to coast during 1st week of 2017
- Earthquakes continue at California-Mexico border, 250 small quakes since New Year's Eve
- Worst flood in 30 years say residents of Terengganu, Malaysia
- 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake South of Fiji Islands
- Forest fires in the Himalayas becoming 'unusually common'
- Year of rumbles - New Zealand had the most earthquakes in 2016
- Residents in Oswego County, NY report possible explosion, earthquake in Southern Tier
- Grapevine connecting Southern, Northern California closed several hours due to snow
- Brilliantly-colored polar stratospheric clouds appear over Arctic Circle
- Dead dolphin found discovered off Sandy Hook, New Jersey
- Meteor fireball or falling plane? Social media in Japan puzzled by mysterious fireball in the sky
- Meteor? Residents in Northern Alberta, Canada report 'strange noise', 'large blue flash' and 'explosion' in night sky
- Meteor fireball streaks across Turrialba volcanic eruption in Costa Rica
- Meteor fireball disintegrates over Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua
- Green meteor fireball streaks across West Michigan sky
- Three meteor fireballs recorded over France in three days
- Large meteor fireball illuminates the sky over Colombia
- Fireball spotted over Swiss skies
- Fireball spotted over Belgium
- SOTT Exclusive: Four Fireballs Streak Across Irish Sky
- Huge meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spain (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball photographed hurtling towards ground in Wraysbury, UK
- Massive meteor fireball explodes several times off the coast of Norway
- Another fireball explodes over Siberian city
- Blazing fireball sighting over Scotland was probably meteor
- Meteor reported blazing across sky in Denmark
- Meteor fireball 'tore up the skies' in northeast Brazil
- House in Indonesia hit by meteorite
- Meteor fireball observed over Ireland and northern UK
- Bright meteor fireball reported over the Gulf of Mexico near Florida; residents feared 'alien invasion' after seeing bright flash
- New research finds capsaicin destroys diseased cells, which could help fight cancer
- A brand-new human organ has been classified
- The mysterious virus that could cause obesity
- 4 children killed after pesticide sprayed under home, 6 more hospitalized
- The overdose death toll keeps rising
- Euthanasia is not the last stop for mental illness
- 'Lazy Monkeys': Codex Committee condemns 90% of world to poor health
- Vitamin K: An often overlooked nutrient critical for the health of your heart, bones and metabolism
- A simple technique to correct your posture and improve your health and mood
- Unmotivated to exercise? Dopamine could be to blame
- Experts call for official guidelines on child screen use
- India: The Dirty Secret About Your Clothes
- The dirty secrets of surgical instruments
- The war on natural medicine - the beginning of the end
- 'Beverage of choice' on battlefield puts US troops at risk
- 2016's top pharmaceuticals are a sign that the standard American diet is making us sick
- Teenage violence spreads like a contagious infection among friends
- 13 year-old boy permanently disabled from chicken pox vaccine wins his case in vaccine court
- Dots the mainstream news won't connect: Vaccines under the surface
- Surprise! Journal studies on genetically modified crops are rife with conflicts of interest
- Take rest: Restorative yoga triggers your relaxation response
- Ariana Grande, Twitter thread on sexism requires 'otherworldly patience'
- The late effects of stress: New insights into how the brain responds to trauma
- Researchers discover the most relaxing song on Earth
- The philosophical musings of Bruce Lee
- Why you should care less about what (most) other people think
- Breath of life: The scientific health benefits of controlled breathing
- When technology becomes too much of a good thing: Tips for breaking your screen addiction
- The Real 'Clash of Civilizations'? Spiritual Roots of Russo-American Conflict
- How to get rid of old habits and find your true Self
- Emotional 'hangovers' influence how we attend to and remember future experiences
- Benefits of caring: People who help and support others live longer
- The art of navigating family during the holidays
- Is your social media making you depressed?
- What do people talk about before they die?
- 9 Stoic principles to help you keep calm in times of chaos
- Blunted reward response found in brains of depressed children
- A good dose of Stoic philosophy is necessary for coping with troubling times
- Harmony: The neuroscience of singing
- Gaslighting: An insidious form of emotional abuse
- Beautiful crop circle makes an appearance in Antsy, UK
- Milwaukee man's van damaged by unidentified object falling from the sky
- Multiple lights appear and disappear in sky over Buxton, Maine (VIDEO)
- Strange Dutch Skies: Triangle UFOs and Mysterious 'Smoke Rings'
- Sea monster with dreadlocks? Mysterious object washes up on New Zealand beach
- My, how Area 51 has grown over the last 30 years
- Weird science: Chinese government has conducted numerous studies on superhuman powers
- Shapeshifting UFO over Houston, Texas?
- Turkey goes #UFOAttack crazy as 'sightings' seen across country
- Chinese astronauts spooked by unexplained knocking sounds during spaceflights
- How does the election of Donald Trump affect the disclosure movement?
- The return of Mothman? Point Pleasant resident photographs creature
- Strange implants and the extraterrestrial hypothesis
- Argentines battle demons at 'exorcism school'
- UFO filmed over Lima, Peru
- Massive 3.4 mile 'doorway' spotted on Mercury allowing 'UFOs' to travel in and out?
- The mystery of the Mary Celeste began on Staten Island 144 years ago
- This UFO spotted over Whitby coastline left photographer 'freaked out'
- Witnessing Father Amorth: "The Vatican Exorcist" at work and the pathology otherwise known as possession
- Strange UFO lights reported across the sky in Gilbert, Arizona
- Top news bloopers of 2016
- Woman rides jumping cow after being denied horse as a girl in New Zealand
- Kremlin names Trump employee of the month
- Cassetteboy: Brexit. 2016 review special (VIDEO)
- A new Ministry of Truth will protect Germany from Putin personally hacking their election
- The man who looks after 735 dogs
- Putin to sing at Trump inauguration
- Nature freaks scout forests in search of rare predator, Hillary Clinton
- Revealed! Putin personally hacked DNC from surveillance aircraft with bear on board
- Seriously folks: The extraordinary interference of Russia in the domestic affairs of America
- Dead Polish man goes back to the pub from the morgue
- Hair, there & everywhere: The most bizarre 'sightings' of Trump's famous hairdo
- Putin's 'no-nonsense' dog gives a 'ruff' start at interview with Japanese journalists (VIDEO)
- Putin and the Russians did it! CIA mercilessly trolled after #RussianHack blame game
- Putin refuses puppy gift from Japan - war inevitable
- ISIS whines after Russia maliciously interferes with latest attack on Palmyra, killing dozens of their 'moderate' terrorists
- There's a lady in Cuba who gets paid by the government for guarding iconic glasses on John Lennon statue
- Confirmed: Russia Rigged Election, killed JFK and hid Saddam's WMDs
- The Russian squids are coming! Putin is weaponizing sea creatures
- Putin on teleportation: 'We should have kept the West believing we're on it!'
Quote of the Day
In order to learn, one must change one's mind.
Recent Comments
Well written and researched article. Keep tightening the screws on the msm lies and misinformation. You're doing a wonderful job. I hope everyone...
The truth can be indigestible when all you've ever been nourished on is lies. Speaking from interactions with family members, and acquaintances...
I could not help but be thankful in reading this article, in noticing how 2 people on opposite continents on our planet - were finally brought...
At last, the sadistic perverts full of evil are finally being shamed and ousted. The enduring historic record of embarrassment and shame is that...
for their hearts and souls. we will all soon find out. and the e.u. (royalty), the vatican and the knesset will die for it. for it was all for...
SOTT.NET
Click here to learn how you can help
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2016 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE