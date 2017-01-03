© Reuters
Swiss police say they have located the gunman who shot two policemen during a house search in Rehetobel in the canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden.

The police said in a new statement that "there is no danger to the population" and "that is not a terrorist act."

Earlier local police reported that the armed and "dangerous" gunman had fled after shooting two policemen during a house search on Tuesday, shortly after 9am local time (08:00 GMT).

Two policemen have been taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries is unknown, the police statement added.

A large-scale police operation is underway at the moment to catch the perpetrator.