4 children killed after pesticide sprayed under home, 6 more hospitalized
Erin Elizabeth
Health Nut News
Mon, 02 Jan 2017 03:46 UTC
Phosphine gas was likely released when the pesticide Alumnium Phosphide was used as a fumigant to treat mice in the Amarillo, Texas home.
A visitor to the house today arrived to find everyone sick and called 911.
The toxic gas caused the deaths of four children aged seven to 17.
Siblings Felipe Balderas, seven; Johnnie Balderas, nine; Josue Balderas, 11 and Yasmeen Balderas, 17, all died, WJLA reported (see links at bottom)
Yasmeen Balderas, 17, was the oldest of the four children who died in the poisonous gas incident at a home in Amarillo, Texas, in which phosphine gas was likely released when someone tried to wash away Aluminum Phosphide.
The home where the release of poisonous gas caused the deaths of four children. Six others were hospitalized following the incident.
Investigators determined that the cause of the toxic gas release was a reaction between water and the 'restricted use' fumigant Aluminum Phosphide.
Crews responded to a 5am call to the home at 1301 Carolyn Street.
One child died at the scene. The three other siblings died at a hospital.
Four other children in the home and their father are in stable condition while their mother is in serious condition and is being treated at a hospital in Lubbock.
The mother opened her eyes while in the ambulance, an update from a GoFundMe page set up for the family stated.
One of the recovering children cannot eat due to 'lingering effects' but two others are 'eating and responding well.'
There were also 10 first responders at the scene who were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure but did not show signs of the illness, Amarillo Globe reported.
Responders worked throughout the day to clear the area, ABC 7 reported.
The house is currently sealed off, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family.
Responders initially thought carbon monoxide poisoning was to blame before investigators determined it was Aluminum Phosphide that caused the deaths.
They initially thought carbon monoxide poisoning was to blame.
Someone purchased the Aluminum Phosphide chemical, which is purchasable only with a special license, Amarillo Fire Department Lieutenant Josh Whitney told News Channel 10.
The toxic gas was applied on Sunday and it would have festered in the house overnight, the AFD said.
Phosphine gas was likely released when someone tried to wash away Aluminum Phospide that had been sprayed under the home. The release killed Yasmeen Baleras, pictured, and three of her siblings
No criminal charges will be filed at present, Amarillo Special Crimes said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family following the tragic incident.
The page, which has been shared hundreds of times and has raised more than $7,000, indicates that the three youngest siblings were students at Eastridge Elementary School.
The oldest, Yasmeen, was a student at Palo Duro High School where she served as a student life contributor for the student newspaper.
A vigil was held for the deceased this evening.
