Earlier this year a Top NATO General warned an outbreak of war between Russia and NATO is highly likely within a year.
A military confrontation between NATO and Russia will most certainly escalate to World War 3.
The survey was conducted by foreign policy experts, who were asked to rank possible conflicts based on their likelihood of occurring or escalating.
The survey appears to provide a realistic overview of the potential threats but fails to address the issues and possible causes or any authentic solutions.
US President-elect Donald Trump will be jumping in at the deep end when he takes office in 2017.
The world can only hope he will keep his cool at these risks and focus on solutions instead of escalation.
The "Top Tier" Conflicts in 2017
The top conflicts with high impact but moderate likelihood include:
- Deliberate or unintended military confrontation between Russia and NATO members, stemming from assertive Russian behavior in Eastern Europe
Comment: Surrounding Russia with missiles, weapons and soldiers somehow becomes assertive Russian behaviour? This is wishful thinking and outright lies
- Severe crisis in North Korea caused by nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) weapons testing, a military provocation, or internal political instability
- Highly disruptive cyber attack on U.S. critical infrastructure or mass casualty terrorist attack on the U.S. homeland or a treaty ally by either a foreign or homegrown terrorist(s).
- Increased violence and instability in Afghanistan resulting from a continued strengthening of the Taliban insurgency and potential government collapse
- The intensification of violence between Turkey and various Kurdish armed groups within Turkey and in neighboring countries
- The intensification of the civil war in Syria resulting from increased external support for warring parties, including military intervention by outside powers
Comment: Here we see the continuing desire of the PTB for regime change in Syria, fuelled by increased support for the so called "moderate rebel" terrorists
"Our annual survey aims to highlight the most likely sources of instability and conflict around the world so that the government can prioritize its efforts appropriately,"
With escalating violence and problematic issues around the globe on the rise, 2017 is set to be a year to go down in history.
Not a word about China. Interesting in its absence.