Future historians may well recordAt any rate, at this point we can say it has been a good year for the Russian leader and his country's international standing. Even Western media, which did its best to discredit, even demonize, Putin have had to admit so, albeit begrudgingly. This week, the London Financial Times described the Russian leader as "Buoyant Putin". While last week, the Washington Post headlined : "Moscow has the world's attention. For Putin, that's a win".The Washington Post surveyedover the past year as being in Putin's favor, including a shaky European Union and the British Brexit vote to quit the bloc, an unwieldy NATO military alliance unsure of its purpose, the election of Donald Trump to the US presidency, and the retaking of the strategic Syrian city of Aleppo., crucially aided by Russian military power, was surely a crowning achievement for Putin. When Putin ordered intervention in Syria at the end of 2015, it was predicted by US President Barack Obama that the move would result in a quagmire for Russia. A year later, Putin's decisive intervention has been vindicated as rolling back a jihadist campaign to destroy Syria.Syrians celebrating the defeat of extremists in Aleppo have not only confounded earlier predictions;as it is being feted by Syrians, serves toas having grossly distorted the war as some kind of popular uprising against a "tyrannical regime", rather than being what it is:So the Russian-backed military campaign infor Vladimir Putin. However, on the range of other world events outlined above, while they may be said to be in Putin's favor, it is more, instead of attributing these setbacks to the alleged machinations of the Russian leader.Putin may indeed be "buoyant". But it is also true that the mixed political fortunes are due to theThe Washington Post article cited above had this to say: "The Russian leader is winning because the post-Cold War order he has railed against has been thrown into chaos, and the Kremlin's fingerprints are widely seen to be all over it". Just who is "widely seeing" the Kremlin's alleged depredations is not specified by the Washington Post. But a safe assumption is thatin particular, whose multi-million-dollar links to the outlet's ownerhave been documented elsewhere by Wayne Madsen.It is true that Putin has often deplored the post-Cold War order offor unleashing military violence to enforce foreign interests. Putin has said that such policy is the fount of chaos in international relations. If anything, he has been proven right when we survey the conflict-ridden mess of the Middle East from US warssupposed "nation-building" and regime-change operations. But to then attribute this chaos of the post-Cold War as having the "Kremlin's fingerprints all over it" is an absurdity.The same goes for other aspects of post-Cold War "chaos". Theto the White House is alleged by the Washington Post, New York Times, NBC and other US media giants as being the result ofinterfering in American democracy. Russia has rejected those claims as "ridiculous" - as has Trump.Rather than dealing with political and social reality of internal decay, the American establishment has tried toto alleged Russian malfeasance. The reality is, however, that popularwith the Washington establishment and its mis-leaders in both main parties, Democrats and Republicans. That disgust embroils thewhich is seen to be an integral part of a corrupt, venal establishment. To try to lay the "blame" for Trump's election on Russian cyber-attacks isto a large section of the American citizenry. It is also aby the Washington establishment that decades of economic and foreign policy are in shambles - a shambles of its own making.The same too for theheld in June which saw the stunning result of Britons wanting to quit the European Union. On the back ofBritish politicians who are miffed over the Brexit result have claims that the Kremlin's meddling was behind that outcome. Russia has also hit back to rubbish the British claims., the official Western paranoia about alleged Russian subversiveness is becoming evenWith hotly contested national elections coming up next year across Europe, incumbent governments are decrying what they "discern" as Russian interference to push populist, anti-EU, anti-immigrant parties. Voice of America reported this week:before 2017 elections" in Netherlands, France and Germany. VOA added: "As the chief European architect of sanctions against Russia, analysts say German Chancellor Angela Merkel is the European leader Moscow would most like to see voted out of power".As with the Brexit and Trump, it is anto citizens' intelligence and their democratic rights, by imposing what is awith establishment governments and the status quo. People across the West, the US and Europe, are simply infuriated by elitist governments that pursue failed policies of economic austerity and a pro-Atlanticist Cold War geopolitical agenda of hostility towards Russia, inflating a NATO monstrosity based on Russophobiaand slavishly following American imperialism around the world.Syria may have proven to be aand his principled stand to defend Syrian sovereignty from a US-led covert war for regime change. But Syria also represents anand its Atlanticist European acolytes. The massivefrom Syria and other Middle East war zones is the direct result of the US and its NATO allies waging illegal wars and sponsoring terrorist proxies - the latter in the mendacious notion of being "moderate rebels".Thethat have shocked France and Germany over the past year - the latest one in Berlin when 12 people at a Christmas market were killed by an alleged jihadist asylum-seeker plowing a 25-ton lorry into them - are thein US imperialist wars across the Middle East. Merkel's "open door" policy to a million refugees is a failed policy. That judgment is not based on racism or xenophobia.is due to herfor US, British and French criminal machinations of regime change in the Middle East.So it has been a good year for Putin and Russia's international standing generally - the recent appalling assassination of ambassador Andrey Karlov in Ankara notwithstanding.It's also been an atrocious year for Western politicians of the Atlanticist mold. But their downfall is due to their own corruption and incompetence. To seek to scapegoat Vladimir Putin and Russia as "interfering" or "sowing chaos" is aSuch is the collapse in official Western politics and institutions, including the establishment media, thatIf 2016 becomes a vintage year for Russia, for the West it is proving to be year when the official political vessels cracked open with bitter contents.