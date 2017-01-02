© YouTube
A Nassau County sheriff’s deputy has been removed from patrol amid a state investigation into home video that apparently shows him spanking a child with a belt while shouting profanities, authorities said.
After having enough abuse doled out by his parents, both of whom are law enforcement officers, a brave little boy decided to take matters into his own hands and expose the abuse. The father, who is a Nassau County Sheriff's deputy, has now been taken off patrol, and the mother, who is a corrections officer for Baker County, has been suspended after the boy posted a video to YouTube of the alleged abuse suffered by him and his sister.

The video was posted to YouTube in July. However, it was only recently noticed by the Nassau County Sheriff's department. The video, titled "How no (sic) to discipline a child," has since been removed from YouTube "for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines."

However, parts of it were aired on several local news stations. It is hard to watch and shows a depressing scene as Deputy Troy Gill chases his children through a dilapidated home threatening to inflict serious bodily harm.

The video begins with the little boy narrating, saying, "this is what I have to deal with every day, guys." The tirade apparently began after a demand for the boy's sister to change her shirt.

The argument escalates to the point of Gill picking the toddler up off the ground by her arm and repeatedly beating her with a belt as she screams in agony.

The boy then tells the camera, "I haven't gotten a spanking in a couple of years, guys. Because I listen."

Although this author personally believes that the act of spanking teaches children that violence is okay in a loving relationship and is a causal factor in making children more aggressive later in life, the manner in which parents interact with their children, is personal and private, and most assuredly no matter of the state.

That being said, however, causing grave physical harm to a child is child abuse, which appears to be the case in this video as Gill is clearly raging and acting out of anger — not discipline.

The video then records more screams and smacking sounds in another room. "Finally, she's getting her butt beat," the boy says, who apparently endured a similar fate at the girl's age. "I was getting whoopings like that at the age of 2."

"Go get your motherf**king shirt now," Gill said in the video. "Imma whoop that motherf**king ass some more." Smack, smack, smack, the deputy is heard brutally laying in to the small girl.

Gill can then be heard screaming as he threatens more painful violence against the small girl, "If I get to f**king two and you don't have a shirt on, I'm beating your f**king ass some more — and I promise you, I'm going to make it hurt."

According to the Florida Times-Union, Department of Children and Families spokesman John Harrell confirmed the agency is investigating the case. He declined to release additional details, citing state confidentiality laws.