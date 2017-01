© Will Fulton/Digital Trends

High-tech washing machines and fridges will soon be used by detectives gathering evidence from crime scenes, experts have forecast.The advent of 'the internet of things' in which more devices are connected together in a world of 'smart working' could in future provide important clues for the police.Mark Stokes, the head of the digital, cyber and communications forensics unit at the Metropolitan Police told The Times : "Wireless cameras within a device, such as fridge, may record the movement of owners and suspects."Doorbells that connect directly to apps on a user's phone can show who has rung the door and the owner or others may then remotely, if they choose, to give controlled access to the premises while away from the property.However the police could come up against opposition from companies making the gadgets, who are concerned about the privacy of their customers.In the US, Amazon is currently fighting requests by the US authorities to hand over recordings from one of its Echo home entertainment systems belonging to James Andrew Bates. Officers in Arkansas are investigating the murder of Victor Collins who was found dead at Mr Bates' hot tub in 2015. They have already taken evidence from an electric water meter, which appears to show that a huge amount of water was used. Detectives say it could have been to wash blood away from the patio.The Echo delivers weather forecasts, controls thermostats and light switches, and plays music. But it also has artificial intelligence and improves over time based on the owner's voices so could provide insight into what happened on the night of Mr Collins' death.