The new punitive measures imposed on Russia by the outgoing US administration seem to be an attempt to take revenge on Republican Donald Trump for winning the presidency, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has noted."The outgoing administration isn't giving up on its attempts to worsen bilateral relations, not understanding that they can't get any worse," Zakharova said in an interview with RIA-Novosti "Honestly, there is a feeling that the Democratic team is just trying to take revenge on Trump for his victory, making plainly absurd decisions a month before his inauguration," she said.The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman cited the Obama administration's plans to supply MANPADS to Syrian militants, which Washington still see as a tool to remove Syria's president, Bashar Assad, as an example of such "absurd decisions."Earlier in December, Congress added a provision to the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that will allow the US to send shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles to rebel factions in Syria, where Russia is providing air support for the government forces fighting terrorist groups.When Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump established themselves as the main contenders for the White House,she said."There were no pro-Russian candidates, but onethe spokeswoman explained."Of course, it would be impossible [for Moscow] to rejoice over the victory of a person who proclaimed the downfall of Russia as her main foreign policy goal. But even in this scenario, Clinton's win would have been perceived as a choice of the American people," Zakharova said.The Foreign Ministry representative expressed the belief thatRussia is ready to work with "any team" in the White House, as Moscow understands the necessity of resolving the deadlock that occurred under the Obama administration, she said."We are waiting for the new administration to arrive at the White House, and then we will be ready to work with them," Zakharova stressed.Trump's inauguration as America's 45th president is scheduled for January 20, 2017.On Thursday, theAs a result,Following the announcement of the latest measures, Zakharova said she hoped that the new sanctions would be "the last weird and unwise decision" of the outgoing American administration aimed at spoiling Russian-American relations.