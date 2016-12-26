© Sergey Sevostyanov/TASS

The Barack Obama administration's foreign policy over the eight years of Obama's presidency "evokes aversion of the entire world," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.she said in an interview with the Sunday Evening weekly news roundup on the Rossiya-1 television channel."I think this eight-year office served under the slogan of their exclusiveness evoked aversion of the entire world. They have failed to fulfill their obligations taken before some countries, they have failed to fulfill what they were commissioned to, including by the American people on the global arena," Zakharova said."This is what this administration will leave in history," she added.