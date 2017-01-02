© News 24/YouTube

Two small aircraft have collided midair over the city of McKinney, Texas, before crashing down into a parking lot amid a populated area. Police say there are at least three casualties as terrifying videos from witnesses are coming from the scene.McKinney police said on its Twitter account that at least three people died as a result of the crash.Earlier, the police department tweeted that it was working at the scene of a "fatal plane crash on Custer Rd," asking people to avoid the area."Custer [Rd] from Virginia to Bedford will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time," the department tweeted.Meanwhile, several videos filmed moments after the crash appeared on Twitter and YouTube, showing black billowing smoke, fire and aircraft debris.