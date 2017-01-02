© Mike Segar / Reuters



While Pope Francis tweeted about reflecting on 2016 and being thankful for the year, President-elect Donald Trump took a different tone with his New Year's message, including to his "many enemies.""Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do," he wrote in the tweet.It was only a matter of seconds before he was mocked for his words. Some Twitter users thought a simple greeting would have been just fine.The latest tweet follows Trump's praise for Vladimir Putin being "very smart" for not retaliating after President Barack Obama expelled 35 Russian officials from the US in wake of the email hacking accusations.