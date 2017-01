I had promised myself and my family that on this holiday I would do nothing but relax. However events have overtaken my good intentions. I find myself in the unusual position of having twice been in a position to know directly that governments were lying in globe-shaking events, firstly Iraqi WMD and now the "Russian hacks".Anybody who believes the latest report issued by Obama as "proof" provides anything of the sort is very easily impressed by some entirely meaningless diagrams.It is plain from the report itself that the Russian groups discussed have been under targeted NSA surveillance for a period longer than the time frame for the DNC and Podesta leaks.In other words,Secondly, Bill points out thatOf course Russian hackers exist. They attack this blog pretty well continually - as do hackers from the USA and many other countries. Of course there have been attempted Russian hacks of the DNC. But the report givesThere could be no evidence because in reality these were. The report is, frankly, a pile of complete and utter dross. To base grave accusations of election hacking on this report is ludicrous.Obama has been a severe disappointment to all progressive thinkers in virtually every possible way.. The very pettiness of Obama's tongue out to Putin - minor sanctions and expelling some diplomatic families - itselfIf he really believed that Russia had "hacked the election", surely that would require a much less feeble response. By refusing to retaliate,as he takes his empty charisma and presentational skills into a no doubt lucrative future in the private sector.