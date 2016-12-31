The move was ostensibly over alleged but completely unproven Russian "hacking" to influence the U.S. election. But the real reason is likely Obama's loss of face after being left out of the successful negotiations of a new ceasefire in Syria.
True to form the Russian government responded with high-class trolling and generosity.
The first move came through the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom. It tweeted about the current status of the Obama administration:
In response leaks and speculations appeared in the U.S. aligned media about the bad, bad Russian responses to Obama's moves.
CNN claimed that Russia would close the American school in Moscow:
The nonprofit day school, which enrolls international students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, will be closed along with the U.S. Embassy vacation dacha in Serebryany Bor on the outskirts of Moscow, according to a CNN report.Then BBC and others said that Russia would expel 35 U.S. diplomats and spies.
But showing real greatness is not about hitting back in kind. The Russian President Putin (again) outclassed Obama with this response:
Putin decides not to expel US diplomats from Russia
MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision not to expel any US diplomats from Russia in retaliation for Washington's latest sanctions against Moscow.The Russian compounds in Maryland and New York Obama closed are used for vacations of Russian kids in the U.S.
Putin also said that Russia would not prevent the families and children (of diplomats) from using the customary rest and leisure facilities and sites during the New Year holidays.
"Moreover, I am inviting all children of US diplomats accredited in Russia to the New Year and Christmas parties in the Kremlin," Putin said.
Comment: Obama stooping to new lows, uprooting kids and sending them home in the middle of holidays. Fortunately Putin had that covered too.
Moscow sends a plane to ferry its 35 expelled diplomats and their families out of the U.S.
Previous reports stated that some of the diplomats were having a hard time booking travel out of the U.S. at the last minute and during the holiday season.
Russian officials are addressing the issue by sending a plane to the U.S. to pick up these expelled diplomats and their families, ensuring they are out of the country by Obama's New Year's Day deadline, the Kremlin announced Friday.
Putin's counter is using his opponent's moment of inertia to bring him to fall. A classic judoka move by a high master of the art.
"We reserve the right to take retaliatory measures but we will not stoop to the level of the so-called kitchen diplomacy, so we will take further steps to restore Russia-US relations taking into account the Trump administration's policy," Putin said.Ouch. The "lame duck" tweet must have already hit Obama, but this is so far out that Obama has no chance to ever catch up.
The foreign policy of two Obama administrations has been a terrible mess. Think about his big initiatives and the results at the end of his rule:
- "Reset" with Russia: FAILED
- Negotiations with Iran: Somewhat succeeded but not institutionalized and in high danger of being reversed
- "Pivot" to Asia: FAILED
- TTP and TTIP trade pacts: FAILED:
- New Middle-East peace initiative: FAILED
- Regime change in Ukraine: Somewhat succeeded by ended in a huge fascist mess
- Regime change in Libya: Somewhat succeeded by ended in a huge terrorist haven mess
- Regime change in Syria: FAILED
Comment: A succinct evaluation of two world leaders. Obama's departure can't come soon enough.