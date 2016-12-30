The Russian government will send a plane to ferry its diplomats out of the U.S., after President Obama expelled them in a new round of sanctions against the country for its alleged meddling in the presidential election.On Thursday, the president labeled 35 Russian diplomats from the country's embassy in Washington, DC and consulate in San Francisco 'persona non grata' - giving them 72 hours to get out of the country.Previous reports stated that some of the diplomats were having a hard time booking travel out of the U.S. at the last minute and during the holiday season.Russian officials are addressing the issue by sending a plane to the U.S. to pick up these expelled diplomats and their families, ensuring they are out of the country by Obama's New Year's Day deadline, the Kremlin announced Friday.'For diplomats and their families to leave the United States, an aircraft of the Rossiya Special Flight Squadron of the Russian Presidential Property Management Directorate will be sent to the US,' the press release read.