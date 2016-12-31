Egypt will send peacekeeping forces to Syria in the coming days, as they attempt to administer the nationwide ceasefire among their Russian, Iranian, and Turkish diplomatic partners.Egypt will partake in this diplomatic mission to freeze the bloodshed that is obstructing peace talks in Syria, Al-Arabiya reported on Friday.In November, the Egyptian Army sent a group of officers to Syria, marking the first time in several years that any Egyptian military personnel have made this journey.Despite breaking ties with Syria under the now deposed president, Mohammad Morsi, the Egyptian government has actively worked to restore ties with Damascus and end the conflict plaguing the country.