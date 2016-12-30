Puppet Masters
Trump praises 'very smart' Putin for not expelling U.S. diplomats in wake of Obama's sanctions for election-year 'hacking'
David Martosko
Daily Mail UK
Fri, 30 Dec 2016 22:08 UTC
Daily Mail UK
Fri, 30 Dec 2016 22:08 UTC
Donald Trump has praised Vladimir Putin for not retaliating against President's Obama's sanctions for Moscow's alleged hack of the presidential election. In a dramatic intervention which puts him directly at odds with Obama, Trump said the Russian president is 'very smart.'
Putin had said he would keep his powder dry until Trump was in office, and seemed to go out of his way to praise America's president-elect in a New Year's message to world leaders.
Trump said in a tweet that it was a 'great move,' adding: 'I always knew he was very smart!' The official Twitter account of the Russian Embassy in Washington quickly retweeted the message.
The tweet is likely to generate uproar among Democrats who see election-year hacking and leaking of political secrets related to Hillary Clinton's failed presidential campaign as a major reason she lost to Trump.
The White House on Thursday directly accused the Kremlin of intervening in the election in an attack on democracy, a position the Trump camp does not agree with.
Trump's intervention will only heighten feelings, which Democrats have repeatedly aired, that he is too close to Moscow.
Obama's sanctions, announced on Thursday, included the expulsion of 35 diplomats the White House accused of being intelligence agents, the closure of two luxury compounds used by diplomatic aides and the announcement of economic sanctions on Moscow's spy services.
Russia, which denies hacking the election, treated the moves with derision.
Putin responded by declining to initiate tit-for-tat expulsions, and then invited American diplomats' children to the Kremlin for a New Year's party.
Russian officials launched a verbal assault on President Obama and his administration, calling them 'losers.'
A key Putin ally called Obama himself a 'political corpse'.
Putin had been expected to mirror Obama's decision to expel 35 intelligence agents with Cold War-style revenge expulsions.
His foreign minister Sergey Lavrov had called for the measure, but instead Putin - who coolly met the makers of a Russian TV drama about Vikings and posed with a large sword - said he was waiting to deal with Donald Trump after his January 20 inauguration.
'We will not create problems for American diplomats. We will not expel anyone,' Putin said in a statement inviting children of US diplomats to the holiday soiree.
'We evaluate the new unfriendly steps by the outgoing US administration as a provocation aimed at further undermining Russian-American relations.'
He said Moscow would plan its next steps 'based on the policies pursued by the administration of president Donald Trump', while warning that the Kremlin reserves the right to hit back.
Meanwhile the Kremlin foreign minister Sergey Lavrov's official spokesman slammed the Obama administration, calling them a 'group of foreign policy losers, angry and shallow-brained'.
Lavrov had fired back at Barack Obama's decision, suggesting expelling officials and closing down an area used by Americans for their summer retreat on the outskirts of Moscow and a warehouse south of Moscow.
But Putin dismissed the idea, saying he did not want to stop youngsters from being able to use the area.
The apparent decision to over-rule Lavrov is likely to have been orchestrated from the start to emphasize the options open to Moscow, rather than being done as a slap-down from Putin.
And Konstantin Kosachev, head of the upper house of the Russian Duma's committee on foreign affairs, was reported by The Observer to have called Obama a 'political corpse'.
'The leaving administration has no reason and no political or moral right for such drastic and disruptive steps with regards to bilateral relations with Russia,' he said.
'Forgive me for being harsh, but I just cannot find other words: this is the agony of not the lame ducks, but of political corpses.'
It was part of an attack which saw the foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claim the US and American people were 'humiliated by their own President' in what she described as the Cold War-style measures against Moscow.
Putin also dispatched a VIP airliner to take the 35 expelled diplomats home - while in Centreville, Maryland, and Long Island, New York, Russian diplomats hurriedly packed up their two luxury compounds to meet a noon deadline to get out.
A senior Trump aide speculated Thursday that Obama's move to sanction Russia could be, in part, a political move designed to tie the president-elect's hands as he takes office.
Kellyanne Conway reacted in a Fox News Channel interview to a New York Times report that those moves 'appeared intended to box in President-elect Trump, who will now have to decide whether to lift the sanctions on Russian intelligence agencies when he takes office next month.'
Conway snarked: 'I hope that this isn't motivated by politics even a little bit.'
She said she was referring specifically to 'the allegation or the supposition that perhaps one reason that the sanctions are taking place is to "box in" President-elect Trump, forcing him to take a position or otherwise once he takes office.'
Obama has engaged an broader eleventh-hour torrent of regulation, executive orders and diplomatic snubs, throwing tacks in the road ahead of Trump as he prepares to hand over the Oval office on January 20.
In addition to Thursday's unprecedented actions against Moscow, he allowed an anti-Israel resolution in the United Nations Security Council to pass unopposed a week ago rather than wielding America's traditional veto.
Obama used the 110-year-old Antiquities Act this week to unilaterally declare the existence of two national monuments this week in Utah and Nevada, angering Republicans in both states who see it as a land-grab inked without any consultation.
The move puts 1.65 million acres of U.S. land off-limits to energy exploration, cattle grazing and other development.
'[This] midnight move is a slap in the face to the people of Utah, attempting to silence the voices of those who will bear the heavy burden it imposes,' Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz said Wednesday in a statement.
On Dec. 20 the outgoing president banned oil and gas drilling across hundreds of millions of acres owned by the federal government in the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans.
Two days later he scrapped the last vestiges of a 9/11-era program that the Bush administration once used to force adult males from Muslim-majority countries to register with American immigration authorities.
The National Security Entry-Exit Registration System, soon to be erased from the nation's regulatory books, was thought to be a logical framework Trump's aides could use to fulfill a campaign promise to track immigrants and visa holders from terror-prone nations - part of a philosophy he called 'extreme vetting' as he ran for the White House.
Conway took a dim view of the sudden whirlwind of activity at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
'I think within the last couple of days you see this flurry of activity by a "tough" President Obama as he exits the office,' she reflected.
'And I guess is just burnishing his last couple of moments,' she mused, cautioning that Trump 'will have an opportunity to re-examine our relationship geopolitically, across the globe' once he takes office.
She specifically took aim at the Russia sanctions, wondering aloud if they will have much effect.
'This is great political fanfare and largely symbolic, but will it have impact? Will these sanctions have impact?' Conway asked.
Moscow's spy agency targeted by Obama's moves, the so-called 'Main Intelligence Directorate, is known by the initials GRU, short for the Russian name 'Glavnoye Razvedyvatel'noye Upravleniye.'
'The GRU, where these operatives are, they don't really travel here, they don't keep their assets here,' Conway said.
'So one wonders, you know, what the teeth of those sanctions really are.'
Hanging in the air as Obama levied penalties on Moscow is the rationale for the punishments, the White House's contention that a series of Moscow-driven computer hacks compromised Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's presidential candidacy so much that they delivered the White House to Trump.
The net effect has been to delegitimize Trump's surprising victory, a development that the outgoing president has avoided acknowledging is his overall goal as he transitions back into private life.
Obama was personally involved in Clintons failed campaign in its final month, actively urging Americans to choose her as his successor. Americans hadn't seen such a level of engaged campaigning by a sitting president in generations.
