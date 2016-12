I invite the children of all American diplomats with accreditation in Russia to New Year's and Christmas festivities in the Kremlin

The Russian president has rejected a suggestion of the foreign ministry to expel 35 American diplomats in response to a similar move by the US. He said"We reserve the right to retaliate, but we will not sink to the level of this irresponsible 'kitchen' diplomacy.," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement published by the Kremlin website Putin said that, unlike the Obama administration, Russia will not target foreign diplomats and their families days before New Year's celebrations."We will not forbid families and children from spending the New Year's holidays at the places they are used to. Moreover,," the Russian president said.Putin said he regretted that US President Barack Obama is ending his term "in such a way," but thathe concluded.Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested that Russia respond to the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats from the US by expelling 35 American diplomats from Russia. Similarly, the eviction of a Russian diplomatic staff from two vacation houses in the US would be mirrored by a similar eviction of Americans in Russia.President Obama targeted Russian diplomats as a part of wider sanctions against Russian, which he justified by the alleged interference by the Russian government in the November presidential election in the US. Moscow denies the allegations.