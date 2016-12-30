© Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin

"Reserving the right to retaliate, we will not resort to the level of irresponsible 'kitchen' diplomacy and further steps toward the restoration of Russian-US relations will be based on the policy carried out by the administration of President Donald Trump."

"This is clearly contrary to the fundamental interests of both the Russian and US citizens. In view of Russia's and the US' special responsibility for the preservation of global security, [this] also damages the entire system of international relations," Putin said.

"It's regrettable that the President Obama administration is finishing its work in such a way, but I congratulate him and members of his family with the upcoming New Year anyway," Putin said.

We will not expel anyone. We will not prohibit their families and children to use their usual vacation spots in the New Year's holidays. Moreover, i am inviting all children of the US diplomats accredited in Russia to the New Year's and Christmas celebration in the Kremlin.

