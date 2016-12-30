"Reserving the right to retaliate, we will not resort to the level of irresponsible 'kitchen' diplomacy and further steps toward the restoration of Russian-US relations will be based on the policy carried out by the administration of President Donald Trump."Russia will not expel anyone as a response to US sanctions against Moscow over alleged hacking, Putin said.
However, Putin said that Russia reserves the right to respond to the new US sanctions. "We regard the new unfriendly steps of the outgoing US administration as provocation aimed at further undermining Russian-US relations."
On Thursday, US outgoing President Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds in Maryland and New York and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election, which the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.
"This is clearly contrary to the fundamental interests of both the Russian and US citizens. In view of Russia's and the US' special responsibility for the preservation of global security, [this] also damages the entire system of international relations," Putin said.Putin said that he regrets that the Obama administration finishes its work in such a way.
"It's regrettable that the President Obama administration is finishing its work in such a way, but I congratulate him and members of his family with the upcoming New Year anyway," Putin said.Putin said that Moscow will not ban US diplomats' families and children from using their preferred holiday destinations in Russia for New Year celebrations. "We will not create problems for US diplomats.
We will not expel anyone. We will not prohibit their families and children to use their usual vacation spots in the New Year's holidays. Moreover, i am inviting all children of the US diplomats accredited in Russia to the New Year's and Christmas celebration in the Kremlin." Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the ministry proposed the president to consider declaring 31 US Embassy in Moscow and four US Consulate General in St. Petersburg employees 'persona non grata' as well as ban the use of a vacation retreat by US diplomats.
.
First of all, somebody tell Vlad that watches are worn on the left hand. It's a matter of style. Secondly, I consider the U.S. and Russia to be on the same level. Europe was, still is, the hurdle between them.
When this world was still divided, before 2 major world wars, people were isolated and relations along
with everyday life were better and worse. You can't bring mountaintops together unless common people are brought together first. Take people from all over the world and you 'll see that the characteristics are basically the same. I have travelled along half the globe , therefore I believe my statement holds some credibility.
So as we currently try to come together, which isn't easy , avoiding to kill each other in the process, at the same time we undertake a second mission : Planetary colonization. Personally I think it's way too early, we 're not ready for something like that yet. But we 've learned from history that you don't start the most difficult operations without planning, organization, intel, money, knowledge, tests, sacrifice, experience , motive, hope and reasons and may God help us on that. In 4 years time it's gonna be eyes in the skies. We 've made it thus far, we 'll continue. Stop complaining.
So for me it's not really up to Trump-Putin. These people have enough experience in their fields, they know what to do and what not to do. It's up to bloody , trashy Europe, the HQ of the planet to change
their minds and understand that DIVISIONARY POLICIES NO LONGER WORK. THEY DON'T. YOU ACCOMPLISH NOTHING THAT WAY. That will be all.