A federal court has ruled that President-elect Donald Trump's Attorney General pick,On Tuesday, a three-judge panel in the Circuit Court of Appealsattempting to force thedocumenting her tenure as US Secretary of State.Two separate lawsuits, filed byand, asked for the email issue to be referred to theThe lower court had previously ruled that the lawsuits were moot, as the Department of State's review of the Clinton emails was sufficient. "Even though those efforts bore some fruit, theIt is therefore abundantly clear that, in terms of assuring government recovery of emails,the court ruled. "Absent a showing that the requested enforcement action could not shake loose a few more emails,His decision allowed State Department officials to choose which emails they believed should be released to the public. "The appeals court ruling stops short of ordering the district court to force State to make the Federal Records Act referral to the Justice Department, leaving the possibility the cases could be dismissed on other grounds before such a directive is issued. DC Circuit judges also indicated they were not taking a position on whether the attorney general would be required to sue if presented with a referral on the issue," Politico reported.Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said in a statement that he believes that"Today's appeals court rulingjustifying its failure to ask the attorney general, as the law requires, to pursue the recovery of the Clinton emails," Fitton said in a statement regarding the court's decision. While promises to prosecute Clinton was a rallying cry for the Trump campaign, the President-elect has sincesaying that prosecuting the former Secretary of State is not a priority. His statementsIn 2017, the Department of Justice will decide whether they wish to become embroiled in the email case.