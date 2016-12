© Reuters



President-elect Donald Trump has once again taken to Twitter to slam a supposedThis timewhom Trump saysTrump tweeted Wednesday that he isdoing my best to disregard the many inflammatory... statements and roadblocks" made by Obama. "Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT!" Trump seemingly backtracked his attacks about the transition later on Wednesday, the Huffington Post's Christina Wilkie reported.The dig at Obama came after the outgoing president made a comment Monday that he would have won a third term in the White House if it had been possible.Obama told former adviser David Axelrod during an interview for The Axe Files podcast. "I know that in conversations that I've had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me,It's not the first time this week Trump has taken a swing at Obama on Twitter over the remarks. Trump has also repeatedly criticized Obama over the currentthat condemned Israel's settlements in the West Bank; the US abstained during the vote, allowing it to pass. Trump continued those criticisms on Wednesday morning ahead of a speech by Secretary of State John Kerry about the decision.The transition between administrations started out smoothly enough, with Trump and Obama praising each other's efforts during their first meeting, when a planned 15-minute meet-and-greet turned into a 90-minute affair two days after the election. Obama called the meeting an "excellent conversation" and added that he was "very encouraged" by Trump's willingness to work with the outgoing administration. Trump described the first meeting he ever had with Obama as an "honor," adding that he would continue to seek Obama's counsel after he leaves office. The two have spoken by phone several times since the November face-to-face.While the White House declined to comment on the increasing back-and-forth between Trump and Obama week, according to the Washington Post, transition spokesman Sean Spicer did address the seeming spat between the two administrations during a conference call with reporters. Spicer originally declined to elaborate on Trump's tweets, saying they "speak for themselves," but he later said that Obama and his administration have been "very generous with their time" during the transition process and helpful with "mechanical" issues.Trump has long beenafter real and perceived slights. On Wednesday morning, even before the president-elect's tweet about Obama,Some Obama supporters suggest that Obama could ‒ and should ‒which refused to work with the president during his two terms in office. One way to do that would be through a proposal that is gaining steam in op-eds and on social media:including giving Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland a seat on the High CourtThe move,in political circles, would have to occur between the official adjournment ‒‒ of the 114th Congress and the swearing-in of the 115th Congress.Such an action may be of questionable legality, according to proponent Ed Kilgore, but would not be unprecedented.of 1903 between the end of a special session of Congress and the beginning of the regular session. Likewise, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, also a Republican, named a Supreme Court justice as a recess appointment.There is no telling how Trump might react to such a drastic step from Obama when he has been so vocal about the outgoing president's critiques of his popularity and plans for his upcoming time in the White House. Trump hasover the next four (or eight) years. For his part,