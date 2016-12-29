© Hamad I Mohammed / Reuters



has been released from prison on bail, following a seven-month pre-trial detainment over a series of tweets, but wasRajab's lawyer, Jalila Sayed, confirmed the activist would stay in prison, AP reported. "Nabeel is overallbecause of so manyincluding heart problems and other physical issues," she said. "He's under tremendous stress because of this length of detention."Rajab was arrested on June 13 onfor tweeting and re-tweetingHe has led a busy life ofmost recently focusing on theThe activist hadto papers such as the New York Times and Le Monde,It is likely that he has been orderedAccording to Sayed, Rajab wasbecause a prosecution witness failed to prove the activist had been in control of his Twitter account at the time of the posts. "We hope this will end with an acquittal because theshe said.Rajab, a prominent human rights activist andhas repeatedly advocated freedom of expression and debate. He has organized numerous protests against the Bahraini regime since 2011 and has been in and out of jail."Parading a human rights defender like Nabeel Rajab in front of a court over tweets is aand is a further stain on Bahrain's already appalling human rights record," Philip Luther, director of the Middle East and North Africa Program at Amnesty International, said back in July.citing "the ongoing campaign of repression against human rights defenders, the political opposition and civil society, as well as the restriction of fundamental democratic rights in Bahrain. Bahrain has been repeatedly criticized for suppressing basic freedoms. According to Amnesty and Human Rights Watch (HRW),