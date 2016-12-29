An 18-year-old art student in Jerusalem discovered the hard way this month that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu doesn't care for irony.For a class assignment, she took the famous Barack Obama "Hope" poster and changed the face to Mr Netanyahu's, next to a noose, with the word "Rope" replacing "Hope".As with most art, context is everything.And in recent weeks he has lived up to his reputation.The background to the hangman image is Mr Netanyahu's incitement against former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin in the mid-1990s, as the latter tried to drum up support for the Oslo Accords. Footage of the period shows Mr Netanyahu addressing crowds holding aloft placards of Rabin in Nazi uniform. Months later a right-wing activist shot Rabin dead in the centre of Tel Aviv.Mr Netanyahu's current conduct has revived those memories, leading another former prime minister, Ehud Barak, to label him Israel's "inciter-in-chief".Mr Netanyahu lost no time in blaming them for the forest fires that raged across Israel last month. He and other ministers referred to an "arson intifada" and "pyro-terrorism", though experts attributed the blazes to months of drought, high winds and a lack of preparedness.Weeks later, no one has been charged with politically motivated arson. Nonetheless, Mr Netanyahu has not retracted his incendiary finger-pointing.In the parliament, the prime minister has led a boycott of the Joint List, a coalition of Palestinian parties, after they refused to attend the funeral of former president Shimon Peres.Faced with a court ruling to dismantle a tiny settlement outpost in the West Bank,He has accused the minority of rampant illegal building, glossing over the fact their communities have been denied master plans authorising construction.He was expanding on the prime minister's notorious election-eve warning last year that the minority was "coming out in droves" to vote. Notably,There is little doubt thatA survey this month showed thatfor questioning whether Israel can be both Jewish and democratic. A higher number, 59 per cent, object to Palestinian parties being included in the government.Aside from rebel art students and Palestinian minority leaders,The government is threatening to overhaul the supreme court to rid it of "liberal" judges, and has conditioned arts funding on theatres touring the settlements. The Haaretz newspaper is, according to Mr Netanyahu's office, peddling "Nazi propaganda", while the broadcasting authority has been "captured by leftists".On Sunday,Presumably Mr Netanyahu will be immune.after an earlier law suggested they are traitors for receiving overseas funding.And an "ethics code" is being devised to police the political discourse of higher education staff.The Israeli public has received the message loud and clear. The same poll this month foundwhile half consider those identifying with the left as a fifth column.Perhaps none of this should surprise whenHe described the resolution as "contemptible" and "anti-Israel", and claimed President Obama had stabbed Israel in the back.In similar vein on Monday, Mr Netanyahu's defence minister accused France of anti-semitism and putting Israel on trial after it announced a summit next month to revive peace talks.Mr Netanyahu is drawing his noose wide, not only for recalcitrant Israelis but for all those who stand in the way of his Greater Israel.