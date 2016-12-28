© Jim Hollander/European Pressphoto Agency



using the resolution to press the International Criminal Court to prosecute Israeli leaders, file lawsuits on behalf of specific Palestinians displaced by settlements and urge the international authorities to determine whether Israel is violating the Geneva Conventions.

Undeterred by a resounding defeat at the United Nations, Israel's government said Monday that it would, declaring that Israel does not "turn the other cheek."Just a few days after the United Nations Security Council voted to condemn Israeli settlements, Jerusalem's municipal government signaled that it would not back down:in the predominantlyof town on Wednesday in what a top official called a first installment on 5,600 new homes.The defiant posture reflected aamong Israel's pro-settlement political leaders, who not onlyfor failing to block the Council resolution, but alsoshowing that PresidentAmerican officials stronglybut the sides seem poised for more weeks of conflict until Mr. Obama hands over the presidency to Donald J. Trump.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hasby curbing diplomatic contacts, recalling envoys, cutting off aid and summoning the American ambassador for a scolding. He canceled a planned visit this week by Ukraine's prime minister even as he expressed concern on Monday that Mr. Obama was planning more action at the United Nations before his term ends next month.The prime minister defended his retaliation. "Israel is a country with national pride, and we do not turn the other cheek," he said. "This is a responsible, measured and vigorous response, the natural response of a healthy people that is making it clear to the nations of the world thatThe Security Council resolution that passed Friday condemned Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem as aThe Council approved it 14 to 0, with theinstead of using its unilateral veto, as it has in the past.of the resolution and has chosen a settlement advocate as his administration's ambassador to Israel. He turned to Twitter on Monday night to air complaints that the United Nations "is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time."Palestinian leaders made clear that they would use the resolution in international bodies to press their case against Israel. With the, they said, they will campaign to require that other countries"Now we can talk about the boycott of all settlements, the companies that work with them, et cetera, and actually take legal action against them if they continue to work with them," Riad Malki, the Palestinian foreign minister, was quoted as saying by the Palestinian news media.He outlined other steps the Palestinians could now take,"We are looking to devise a comprehensive vision, and hopefully 2017 will be the year when the Israeli occupation ends," Mr. Malki said.Israeli officials said such pronouncements showed that theBy declaring Israeli settlements illegal, they said, the United Nations essentially"The Palestinians are waging a diplomatic and legal war against Israel. That's the strategy," Ron Dermer, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, said in a phone interview. "Their strategy is not to negotiate an agreement with Israel because a deal is give and take. They want take and take."Israel's settlement project, once a scattering of houses across the so-called Green Line marking the borders before the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, has grown substantially over the years. In 2009, the year Mr. Obama took office, 297,000 people lived in West Bank settlements and 193,737 in East Jerusalem. That increased to 386,000 in the West Bank by the end of last year and 208,000 in East Jerusalem by the end of 2014, according to Peace Now, a group that opposes settlements.Israeli officials note that when Mr. Netanyahu acquiesced to a 10-month settlement freeze sought by Mr. Obama in 2009, the Palestinians still did not agree to negotiate until just before time ran out. But theaides said.Theto be granted building permits in East Jerusalem on Wednesday have been in the works for a while, and the planning committee meeting agenda was set before the United Nations acted. But the committee chairman said he was determined to go forward with"I won't get worked up over the U.N. or any other organization that might try to dictate to us what to do in Jerusalem," Deputy Mayor Meir Turgeman, the planning committee chairman, told the newspaper Israel Hayom. "I hope that the government and the new administration in the United States will give us momentum to continue."Although he did not specify which projects he had in mind, Ir Amim, a private group tracking settlements in East Jerusalem, said he was probably referring to. Betty Herschman, the group's director of international relations and advocacy, said it was "defiance demonstrated after Trump's election, now reinforced by the U.N. resolution." Anat Ben Nun, the director of development and external relations for Peace Now, said such construction was problematic. "Netanyahu'sthrough approval of plans beyond the Green Line will only harm Israelis and Palestinians by making it more difficult to arrive at a two-state solution," she said.Israeli leaders said they had no reason to stop building.said Oded Revivi, chief foreign envoy for the Yesha Council, which represents West Bank settlers.For the fourth day, Israeli officials accused Mr. Obama's team of ambushing them at the United Nations. While the White House denied it, Israeli officials pointed to a meeting between Secretary of State John Kerry and his New Zealand counterpart a month before the Council vote discussing a resolution on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.Mr. Dermer, the ambassador, said Israel had other, nonpublic information proving the Obama administration's involvement but provided no evidence and would not elaborate beyond saying it would be provided to Mr. Trump's team when he takes office."They not only did not get up and stop it, they were behind it from the beginning," Mr. Dermer said. "This is why the prime minister is so angry. We're going to stand up against it." Israeli officials worried that Mr. Kerry would use a coming speech or a conference in France to outline an American peace plan that would be hostile to Israel's interests. Mr. Kerry's office had no comment.The fury of Mr. Netanyahu's response has generated debate at home. Mitchell Barak, a political consultant, said theBut to his base, the Security Council action confirmed what they believed all along, thatand so the. "For them," Mr. Barak said,