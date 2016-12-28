© Reuters

© Omar Sanadiki / Reuters



Images of a dead man believed to be the jihadist known as Abu Nimr have emerged online.Earlier this month, disturbing videos in which the same bearded man is believed to be featured, were circulating on the internet. In two separate videos, two little girls said to be namedcan be seen with a man and a woman who are believed to be their father and mother.The footage show the, as they appear in the room with a black Islamic flag hanging on the wall. The man believed to be their father holds the two girls in his hands andThe woman, dressed in a burqa, then hugs the girls in an apparent farewell moment, while the man behind the camera talks of suicide bomb attacks for them. The girls can be heard repeatedly saying "Allahu Akbar" ("God is great" in Arabic).Less than two weeks ago, aSyria's state television aired pictures of a girl who was allegedly a suicide bomber, while SANA news agency reported the attack was carried out by anThe bomb was homemade, and was, the Syrian media said, adding that there were no other casualties except for a police officer who was slightly injured.