The idea that an investigation "funded by voluntary contributions" will be able to maintain impartiality instead of delivering the results desired by its sponsors is somewhat dubious, said Russia's UN envoy, who derided UNGA's recent resolution on Syria.The non-binding resolution, approved by the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday, created a dangerous legal precedent and would not contribute to the cessation of hostilities in Syria, Russia's envoy to the UN, Vitaliy Churkin, told newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta (RG).," said Churkin. "The Secretary General, however, has received corresponding instructions, and it looks like the new Secretary General will have to deal with the issue."According to Churkin, it has apparently become a common and dangerous practice in the UN, when a flawed resolution which fails to get a consensus within the Security Council instead gets passed through the General Assembly. This is despite the fact that the issues currently under UNSC consideration should not be interfered with by the General Assembly, according to the UN Charter."This happens when some difficulties in the work of the UNSC show up. The resolutions, as a result, come to the General Assembly, though it should not happen according to the Charter," Churkin said."We find the draft resolution to be an unconstructive move, on both legal and political grounds," Iran's Deputy Ambassador to the UN Gholam-Hossein Dehqani said in New York on Wednesday.," the Russian diplomat said.Such a resolution, while not being well thought-out or based on solid legal grounds, was easily adopted almost purely due to the emotions of the UN General Assembly's members."The General Assembly's resolution is a result of everyone having nerves 'naked' regarding the Syrian issue. Many delegations are willing to vote in favor of anything, any resolution with a declared goal of ceasing hostilities in Syria," Churkin told RG.The UN General Assembly adopted the resolution on Thursday calling for the creation of an "impartial and independent mechanism" to assist in investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the "most serious crimes" in Syria. The resolution was introduced by LichtensteinDespite the declaration of "independence" the proposed institution is expected to be "funded by voluntary contributions." The General Assembly asked the Secretary General to establish this mechanism in 20 days time.