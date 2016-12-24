People's Deputy Nadezhda Savchenko announced the creation of a new political party.

She will call the party "RUNA", an abbreviation of the word "ruh" (Ukrainian "movement." - ed.), "reform", "revolution of the Ukrainian people." (all together, like 'Rune' in symbolism - ed.)

Officially, Savchenko intends to announce the establishment of party on December 26th, during the conference; "The concept of systemic changes in Ukraine as a unitary decentralized republic."

Recall that in the Verkhovna Rada, Savchenko came from the "Fatherland" party, which recorded her on its party list at number 1. Later the "Fatherland" excluded Savchenko from its ranks.


Nadezhda Savchenko new party RUNA logo.