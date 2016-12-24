People's Deputy Nadezhda Savchenko announced the creation of a new political party.She will call the party "RUNA", an abbreviation of the word "ruh" (Ukrainian "movement." - ed.), "reform", "revolution of the Ukrainian people." (all together, like 'Rune' in symbolism - ed.)Recall that in the Verkhovna Rada, Savchenko came from the "Fatherland" party, which recorded her on its party list at number 1. Later the "Fatherland" excluded Savchenko from its ranks.