© Pisit Koolplukpol / shutterstock
The U.S. Virgin Islands is cracking down on smoking inside public places.

The government announced Friday that it will start dispatching health authorities to businesses and anyone caught breaking the law will face fines ranging from $200 to $500. They also said businesses without "No Smoking" signs will be fined at least $1,000.

The announcement comes as the U.S. territory prepares for the holiday and carnival season. The U.S. Virgin Islands approved a smoking ban in 2011 that prohibits smoking inside public places and within 20 feet (6 meters) of those areas.