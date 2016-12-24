© Sergey Karpukhin / Reuters



he offered no proof to support his claims.

Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul has accused US President-elect Donald Trump of teaming up with the Kremlin in an effort to "trash" Americans. McFaul has called on Republicans to "speak up.""Why is Trump so militantly against an investigation into Putin's meddling in our elections?" McFaul wrote on Twitter on Friday. "What does he have to hide? This love-fest is odd."Earlier this month, the former US ambassador to Russia even suggested registering RT and Sputnik news agency as "foreign agents," claiming that they supported Donald Trump during the presidential elections."We know that Russian-government-controlled 'media' outlets such as RT and Sputnik campaigned openly for one candidate, Donald Trump," McFaul wrote in his article for the Washington Post.In a Facebook post, he said that he was told he is "on the Kremlin's sanctions list because of close affiliation with Obama" and "will take that as a compliment."Trump set off an avalanche of criticism after agreeing with the Russian leader's assessment of the Democrats' attempts to blame the 2016 election on external factors, instead of accepting it with dignity.Brushing aside evidence-free claims that Russia interfered with the US election process, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists during his annual news conference in Moscow on Friday that the Democrats are exclusively responsible for their political failures.Putin said.Reacting to Putin's statement, Trump tweeted "So true!" triggering a cascade of criticism on Twitter in response, with social media users calling the next US president a traitor, embarrassment, Kremlin puppet, and in Vladimir Putin's "back pocket."