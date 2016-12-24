© CNBC

"A very nice letter from Vladimir Putin; his thoughts are so correct. I hope both sides [United States and Russia] are able to live up to these thoughts, and we do not have to travel an alternate path."

Dear Mr. Trump,



Please accept my warmest Christmas and New Year greetings.



Serious global and regional challenges, which our countries have to face in recent years, show that the relations between Russia and the U.S. remain an important factor in ensuring stability and security of the modern world.



I hope that after you assume the position of the President of the United States of America we will be able - by acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner - to take real steps to restore the framework of bilateral cooperation in different areas as well as bring our level of collaboration on the international scene to a qualitatively new level.



Please accept my sincere wishes to you and your family of sound health, happiness, wellbeing, success and all the best.



Sincerely,

V. Putin

President-elect Donald Trump praised the letter as 'very nice,' acknowledging Vladimir Putin's thoughts expressed therein to be 'so correct.'A statement provided by the President-elect's communication team on Friday, reads:Earlier in the day the Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Putin sent Trump a letter within which he alsoThe full text of the letter sent to President-elect Donald Trump by Russian President Vladimir Putin is provided below: