More earthquake activity near the Adriatic coast in the early hours of December 24, 2016.

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 has been felt in Dubrovnik and the surrounding areas. It's epicentre is in Montenegro, at a depth of 13 kilometres. The earthquake struck at 00:39 on Christmas Eve, and follows the recent tremor near Split which registered 4.8 on the Richter scale.

As things currently stand, there is no report of any material damage.