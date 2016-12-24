© Sputnik. Grigory Sisoev

"Current administration [Obama White House] is dividing the nation, that is obvious."

Putin's annual media conference focused on allegations of personal involvement in the US elections, the threat of a nuclear arms race, and the potential for a Syria ceasefire.Did President Obama ever hold a 3 hour public question and answer session, to discuss anything that was thrown his way?Has America ever seen their elected leader take the stage to openly address concerns (domestic and international), facing the nation?Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his marathon Q&A session, every year, without fail, broadcast to the entire world...tThe Q&A is about as transparent as you can get with one of the world's major political leaders.One leader on the world stage was (and still is) divisive, toxic and secretive...outgoing President Obama, and Putin knows this: