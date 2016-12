© Issei Kato / Reuters / Reuters

Automation through robots and other artificial intelligence could affect nearly half of all US jobs, a report from the Obama administration has found. Education and job-training programs could prevent the sea change from destroying the American economy.Rather, the authors sought to guide the government's automation policy to create better economic opportunities for the country as a whole."These transformations will open up new opportunities for individuals, the economy, and society, but they have the potential to disrupt the current livelihoods of millions of Americans," the 55-page report said.The authors compared use of AI to how the Industrial Revolution introduced mass production to the economy, which negatively affected the livelihoods of skilled craftsman, as well as to the rise of computers in the workplace, which benefited white-collar workers."Output per hour rose [in the 19th Century] while inequality declined, driving up average living standards," they wrote. "The advent of computers and the Internet raised the relative productivity of higher-skilled workers.""Shifting demand towards more skilled labor raised the relative pay of this group, contributing to rising inequality," they continued.such as the reduction in unionization and decline in the minimum wage, also contributed to inequality—Although the report cautioned that it's difficult to predict exactly how robots and other AI might change the economy in the future because it's "not a single technology, but rather a collection of technologies that are applied to specific tasks," the authors noted that the trend has been similar to what happened with computerization that occurred at the end of the 20th and start of the 21st centuries.A September report released by Forrester Research found that 6 percent of jobs could be taken by "early-stage intelligent agents," as soon as 2021. In November, a brief from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) claimed that up to two-thirds of all jobs in the developing world could be replaced by automation. More than 1.3 million Brits could lost their jobs to computers by 2030, according to research by Oxford University and consultancy firm Deloitte.Although "AI-driven automation has yet to have a quantitatively major impact on productivity growth," the administration's report said, industries such as transportation and fast food are already seeing the results of automation, thanks to self-driving cars and the use of kiosks and other automated ordering systems The authors offered three policy strategies to guide the technological changes in the economy to be "compatible with productivity, high levels of employment, and more broadly shared prosperity." They then noted: "Most of these strategies would be important regardless of AI-driven automation, but all take on even greater importance to the degree that AI is making major changes to the economy."the government should prioritize diversity and inclusion in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields. Another important way to affect how AI develops is to foster competition from new and existing firms with "sound pro-competition policies."including by expanding the availability of job-driven training and improved guidance on how to navigate job and field transitions. The authors recommended "providing all children with access to high-quality early education so that all families can prepare their students for continued education."Other ideas they proffered included strengthening worker bargaining power, modernizing tax policy, and pursuing strategies that prevent AI jobs from clustering in certain areas of the country, the way the automobile industry did in Michigan.The report was produced by a team assembled by the Obama administration, including staff from the Council of Economic Advisers, Domestic Policy Council, National Economic Council, Office of Management and Budget, and Office of Science and Technology Policy.