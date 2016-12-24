© Alexey Filippov / Sputnik

Russia has never been the first to start an arms race in the past and has no intention to do so in the future, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RT, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks.and is not going to be the one to do so, Peskov told RT, answering a question about Russia's reaction to recent remarks made by US President-elect Donald Trump, who said in a Twitter post that the USPeskov said that Russia "is seeking a constructive new relationship with Washington to create an atmosphere of mutual trust and [create] global mechanisms for ensuring stability and security."Peskov's statements echo those made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who also said during his annual media conference that it was not Russia that started the nuclear arms race.he said on Friday during his annual Q&A session with the media earlier in the day.Putin referred to a key international agreement reached in 1972, under which the US and the Soviet Union pledged not to undermine one another's nuclear deterrence by developing means by which to intercept one another's intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).President George W. Bush's administration withdrew from this treaty in 2002, resulting in its termination.Putin said.He then pointed out that the US is also upgrading its nuclear arsenal, including tactical nuclear weapons deployed in Europe."In Turkey, in Britain, in the Netherlands a replacement of American tactical nuclear weapons is underway," he said, addressing a BBC correspondent who had asked about the nuclear issue. "I hope that your program audiences and internet users know about that."Therefore,the Russian president said.Meanwhile, Trump alarmed some experts and politicians in the US by telling the MSNBC program "Morning Joe" that he would not mind the US engaging in another arms race.Trump said on Friday.Later the same day, Trump's spokesman Sean Spicer told CNN that the US president-elect just wanted to send a general message of strength to countries like Russia and China rather than announce real plans to build up the US nuclear arsenal."He is going to do what it takes to protect this country and if another country or countries want to threaten our safety and sovereignty, he is going to do what it takes," Spicer told CNN.but I do believe that it won't happen because I think what they have seen, domestically and internationally, is this is a man of action," he added.Meanwhile in an apparent attempt to calm tensions surrounding his comments, Trump said on Friday that he received "a very nice letter" from Putin, in which the Russian president called for better relations between the two countries, as reported by Reuters.