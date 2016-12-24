Andriy Lysenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, said in a statement on December 23 that three troops had also been injured in the past 24 hours.
Lysenko said the fighting occurred amid an offensive by Russia-backed insurgents southeast of the city of Donetsk.
Comment: Notice the terminology of "Russia-backed insurgents" instead of something like Ukraine rebels. There is no evidence proving Russia is supporting the rebels. But Russia does send aid: Russian Emergencies Ministry sends humanitarian aid, New Year presents to residents of Eastern Ukraine
The latest clashes erupted on December 18 near the town of Svitlodarsk, just outside the strategic railway junction of Debaltseve. Lysenko said eight troops in all have been killed since.
Insurgents, meanwhile, have accused the Ukrainian government of attacking their positions.
Comment: And rightfully so: Ukrainian military opens fire on Donetsk and Lugansk Republics
Fighting between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian government troops has killed more than 9,750 people since the conflict began in April 2014, according to United Nations figures.
On December 21, Ukrainian government representatives held talks with insurgent leaders, overseen by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
The sides agreed on a new cease-fire that is set to begin on December 24.
Comment: How long will this new ceasefire last? Defeated in Syria, NATO is now ramping up Ukraine project and Eastern Ukraine situation remains tense as Ukrainian military refuses to uphold Minsk agreements