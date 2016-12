© Nader Morar/B’Tselem



being selectively enforced against them

A flawed investigation

How much is a Palestinian teenager's life worth?

Nearly four years and a string of investigative failures later, it looksIn January 2013, Israeli soldiers killed Palestinian teen Samir Awad in the West Bank village of Budrus, after shooting him eight times from behind.— were indicted last January, three years after the killing, onThe names of the accused are barred from publication.At a hearing last November, the state prosecutor proposed aThe proposal was made with the intention offrom the teen's relatives. The, demanding that the two soldiersAlthough the proposed punishment is minimal given nature of the incident,, given the attempts of the IDF's investigative and prosecutorial authorities to try and undermine the inquiry. In prior hearings, the defendants' attorneys had declared that should the trial go ahead, the, by arguing that theThe two defense attorneys have both previously served with the IDF's Military Advocate General, and are well-versed in how the army enforces its own rules. They are, of course, correct: the case in questionfrom dozens of others involving the killing of Palestinians - some even more serious than Awad's death — in which no indictments were submitted. During the trial this year of Hebron shooter Elor Azaria , for example, former IDF general Uzi Dayan recounted how he had whitewashed There are numerous examples of other cases that the attorneys could have presented to support the claim that their clients were the victims of selective law enforcement.The indictment states that at around 3.30am on January 16, thenear the separation barrier in Budrus, in orderwho might come to throw stones at the fence. The barrier, which runs through land belonging to the village, consists of, a primary fence, a dirt road, and. The soldiers were split up into three pairs. One of the pairs, which included the accused soldier B., was stationed next to a breach in the first fence. The remaining two pairs lined up along the path.At 10.06am, more than six hours after the ambush was set up, several teenagers approached the fence. One of them,in the barrier. The two soldiers who had been lying in wait revealed themselves and blocked Awad's path back. The teen started trying to escape back to the village via a different route, and B. shot into the air three times.With the route back through the gap in the fence blocked, Awad was forced to try and jump over the first fence, but fell and gotin the barbed wire. At the same time, the remaining two pairs of soldiers revealed themselves and started to chase after Awad. According to the indictment,from a distance of a few meters, while the teen wasAwad nonetheless managed to disentangle himself and run away, despite having ain his thigh.The indictment recounts that as Awad was escaping,his gun three times: onceof the fleeing teenager, and. At the same time,this time without looking through his gun sights, according to the indictment. One of the bulletsIt was this wound that killed him.The contents of the IDF's preliminary investigations immediately following the incident were. The group of soldiers concernedAfter it became known that Awad was dead, this version of events was changed, with the soldiers(i.e. they hadn't shot in anyone's direction), and thatThen, when the pathology results made clear that Awad had been shot, the soldiersAccording to the indictment, every bullet shot towards Samir Awad wasimplying that theYet despite the killing clearly being unjustified, the district prosecutor submitted an indictment on charges ofafter a delay of nearly three years.The prosecutor claimed that the military police investigation had failed to assessalthough both of them had shot Awad, it's unclear whose bullet hit him in the back of the head. The investigative authoritiesin question, and were thereforeto the weapon it had been fired from. Consequently,Although this legal claim is reasonable in principle, it's difficult to imagine that a deal of three months' community service would have been offered to two shooters who were not soldiers, and who had killed a teenager by shooting him in the back of the head after already having injured him. It's also difficult to imagine that an investigative body other than the military police would have displayed such negligence and failed to find the deadly bullet.Moreover, thebut hasAlthough it may be difficult to determine who fired the bullet that killed Awad, a thorough examination of the footage could nonetheless point to who was responsible.It was reported last week that a plea bargain is about to be signed in the case of Ben Deri, the Border Police officer on trial for the May 2014 killing of Nadim Nawara in the West Bank town of Beitunia. Under the terms of the deal, the former officer will be charged with causing death by negligence rather than manslaughter. Deri's punishment is likely to be symbolic, perhaps even just community service.These two cases demonstrate what everyone knows:Only a minority of cases come to trial; within those, community service, and sometimes even less, is given in exchange for the lives of teenagers. Thein the killing of innocents and the military repression of the Palestinian population.*John Brown is the pseudonym of an Israeli academic and a blogger.