'Losers always look for someone to blame, but they should first of all look at themselves. The most important thing is what was revealed. It's not like people invented this information - what they reported is true. It showed how the Democratic Party manipulated the system against Bernie Sanders. Instead of apologizing, they began to look for people to blame.'

'I never reveal the contents of private discussions with foreign leaders.'

Once again Putin has one-upped Obama, showing how a true statesmen and diplomat behaves.Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding his traditional end-of-year Q&A marathon session.Over 1,400 journalists are in attendance at this year's event, free to ask a variety of questions to the Russian President.Alleged Russian tampering in the US elections, was one hot topic discussed during the Q&A, for which Putin noted...Unlike US President Obama, who felt he needed to prove his manhood by bragging about how he warned the Russian President in September "to cut it out" or else "there were going to be some serious consequences if he did not" stop hacking US emails (for which no evidence exits), Russian President Putin said that details of conversations with President Obama will remain confidential...Once again Putin has one-upped Obama, showing how a true statesmen and diplomat behaves.