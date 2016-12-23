© Austin Police Department
Pontrey O'Neal Jones
According to an affidavit, police say the person who stabbed and killed a woman at a South Austin apartment Sunday night was her own step-son, and the incident happened after the victim had been "gloating" about a Dallas Cowboys victory.

It happened at approximately 10:40 p.m. at a complex in the 2700 block of South Congress Avenue. Detectives say Magdalena Ruiz and her husband were at their home sitting on the couch watching television. Also present was her step-son, 20-year-old Pontrey O'Neal Jones.

Jones told officers he had initially decided to break his little sister's neck, but after changing his mind he had "developed a plan against" the victim, stashing a black-handled knife in the living room couch.

Police say Jones' father and the victim watched the Cowboys game on the couch and, when the game was done and Jones had returned from getting fresh air, he noticed the victim was "disrespecting his father and gloating about how the Cowboys won the game."

According to police, that's Jones when retrieved the knife, walked behind the couch, lunged over Ruiz, and stabbed her multiple times. Her husband intervened to stop the attack and Jones then fled the apartment. He was located about 10 minutes later, lying naked in the grass in the 2400 block of South Congress Avenue, where he was taken into custody by police.

Responding officers began first aid on Ruiz until EMS arrived and took over rescue efforts. She was transported to South Austin Medical Center, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Jones is charged with murder, a first-degree felony with a bond set at $500,000.