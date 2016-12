© Claudia Castillo/Youtube



president of the Miami Fraternal Order of Police

The woman is a danger to my members and law enforcement as a whole. No regrets. She's an officer safety risk pulling over a vehicle on the side of I-95. I'm in the process of appealing my write up as a violation of my first amendment rights.

doxxing

is illegal

In late January,According to the Miami Herald 's report in March,"They sent me home yesterday," the project manager said.This was in spite of the media coverage and a complaint filed by Claudia Castillo herself notifying the department that this tyrant officer had been doxxing her.This was also in spite of the fact that after he doxxed her, Ortiz continued to harass the innocent woman. In February, Ortiz went to Facebook with a photo of Castillo holding a Pepsi can and posted to his followers that they should "call Claudia Castillo at her cell... and let her know drinking and driving on a boat isn't safe."according to the internal affairs report, as reported by PINAC. In spite of the 'investigation' finding Ortiz was in the wrong, this problem cop will not be fired, demoted, or even suspended. In fact,. When the police accountability group contacted Ortiz, he replied with the following statement:However, this officer faced no legal repercussions. Instead of adhering to his public service and protecting the rights of citizens, this copWhen we look at his past, it becomes evident that Javier Ortiz was always a bully.In December of last year, this hero police officer made headlines when he took to his Twitter account and declared that Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old who was killed by Cleveland police for playing with a toy gun, was a thug.According to the Miami New Times, Ortiz criticized Marilyn Smith, a woman who posted a video of Miami police beating a man in handcuffs. Smith claims that police tried to knock her cellphone out of her hands and demanded that she delete the video.When he's not attacking black people for protesting police killings of children, this stand-up officer is demonizing an entire religion.It seems that no matter what police do these days, they simply will not be held accountable. It is this very lack of accountability that is currently driving a wedge between the police and the policed. Until it is brought to an abrupt halt, we can only expect this divide to grow.