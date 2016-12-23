In response to being caught breaking the law, Ortiz, leader of the Miami FOP, used his police powers to access and post Castillo's personal information and photo online. He had doxxed her.
According to the Miami Herald's report in March, Castillo received so many calls at work that she became concerned about her job security. "They sent me home yesterday," the project manager said.
For ten months, not so much as an inquiry took place into Ortiz's misconduct. This was in spite of the media coverage and a complaint filed by Claudia Castillo herself notifying the department that this tyrant officer had been doxxing her.
This was also in spite of the fact that after he doxxed her, Ortiz continued to harass the innocent woman. In February, Ortiz went to Facebook with a photo of Castillo holding a Pepsi can and posted to his followers that they should "call Claudia Castillo at her cell... and let her know drinking and driving on a boat isn't safe."
Last Thursday, however, the department managed to wrap up their 'investigation' and noted that Javier Ortiz, president of the Miami Fraternal Order of Police, was 'reprimanded' for "discourtesy" and "improper procedure," according to the internal affairs report, as reported by PINAC.
In spite of the 'investigation' finding Ortiz was in the wrong, this problem cop will not be fired, demoted, or even suspended. In fact, the 'reprimand' consists of little more than a paper entry into his record.
According to PINAC, Ortiz had no idea that he'd even been reprimanded. When the police accountability group contacted Ortiz, he replied with the following statement:
The woman is a danger to my members and law enforcement as a whole. No regrets. She's an officer safety risk pulling over a vehicle on the side of I-95. I'm in the process of appealing my write up as a violation of my first amendment rights.It is important to note that doxxing, an abbreviation for document tracing, the Internet-based practice of researching and publishing personally identifiable information about an individual — is illegal.
However, this officer faced no legal repercussions. Instead of adhering to his public service and protecting the rights of citizens, this cop became the bully.
When we look at his past, it becomes evident that Javier Ortiz was always a bully.
In December of last year, this hero police officer made headlines when he took to his Twitter account and declared that Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old who was killed by Cleveland police for playing with a toy gun, was a thug.
According to the Miami New Times, Ortiz criticized Marilyn Smith, a woman who posted a video of Miami police beating a man in handcuffs. Smith claims that police tried to knock her cellphone out of her hands and demanded that she delete the video.
When he's not attacking black people for protesting police killings of children, this stand-up officer is demonizing an entire religion.
It seems that no matter what police do these days, they simply will not be held accountable. It is this very lack of accountability that is currently driving a wedge between the police and the policed. Until it is brought to an abrupt halt, we can only expect this divide to grow.