The Israeli Prime Minister has urged the US to veto a draft UN Security Council resolution that aims to condemn settlement activities on occupied Palestinian lands.In a short tweet, Benjamin Netanyahu said the United States "should veto the anti-Israel resolution" that 15 members of the UNSC will decide on in Thursday's vote.Washington, a traditional Israeli ally, in 2011 already vetoed a draft resolution condemning Israeli settlements.A vote on the draft resolution is scheduled for 3:00pm (2000 GMT) on Thursday.Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon went on to criticize the timing of the draft resolution that he said targets the "sole democracy" in the region.More than 500,000 Israelis live in settlements in the West Bank and around East Jerusalem, built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. The occupied territories have been seeking full independence from Israel for decades, with Palestinians demanding full recognition as a sovereign state from the UN and the international community.