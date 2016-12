© Fadi al-Halabi / AMC / AFP

Consider its coverage of yesterday's assassination of Andrei Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey. It is borderline sympathetic. The killer's words — or rather, certain of the killer's words — have been turned into emotional headlines, into condemnations of Russia's actions in Syria. That the killer's first and loudest cry was 'Allahu Akbar' — the holler of the modern terrorist — has been downplayed, and in the case of at least one newspaper , the Express, completely ignored. Instead the papers upfront the killer's other cries, about Aleppo. 'This is for Aleppo', says The Times. 'Remember Aleppo', says the Mirror's headline, but with no quote marks, because these were not the exact words spoken by the gunman —To get a sense of how disturbing, or at least unusual, this coverage is, imagine if the 2013 murder of British soldier Lee Rigby by two Islamists had led to headlines like 'This is for Afghanistan' or 'Remember Basra' (those two knifemen, like Karlov's killer, justified their action as a response to militarism overseas). Or if the 7/7 bombings had not given rise to front pages saying 'Terror bombs explode across London' or 'BASTARDS' but rather 'While you kill us in Iraq, we will kill you here'.But the killer said, first, 'Allahu Akbar'. Which perhaps suggests that his sympathy was not with Syria as such but with certain forces in Syria. Forces likely to shout 'Allahu Akbar' as they kill people. Islamist forces.The press coverage of Karlov's killing is in keeping with the superbly reductive, highly moralised media coverage of events in Aleppo over the past fortnight, in which there are apparently only two sides: defenceless civilians and evil Russia and Assad. The militants in Aleppo, which include some grotesquely illiberal and misanthropic groups, have been airbrushed out of the coverage as surely as some reporters airbrushed away, or at least demoted to paragraph six, the Turkish assassin's cry of 'Allahu Akbar'.The Western media coverage of Syria counts as some of the most biased, uncritical war reporting of recent times. A vastly complex war, referred to by one journalist in August as 'the world's most complicated cat's cradle', has in recent weeks been reduced to a simplistic, binary morality play, a clash of innocence and evil. The British media coverage of Aleppo in particular has focused heavily, and at times entirely, on the horrendous plight of civilians. Footage shows us civilians cowering in their homes, dashing through the streets to avoid Russian bombs, gathering in hospitals for news of loved ones.These militants would muddy the simplistic narrative of a Russian-led genocide against Syrian civilians, and so they're simply redacted from what we see on the TV news: an act of omission that borders on censorship.The end result is coverage that elevates emotionalism over analysis, feeling over fact, making readers weep over helping readers understand. And coverage which, in the process, ends up doing Islamists' bidding. In the words of Patrick Cockburn of the Independent,. But of course, these activists are only permitted to do and say certain things, given they live in areas controlled by 'some of the most violent and merciless movements on Earth', in Cockburn's words. The consequence?