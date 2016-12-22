Society's Child
The Hunger Games Russian style
The Siberian Times
Thu, 15 Dec 2016 20:41 UTC
The online project screened 24/7 around the world will see 30 male and female contestants seek to stay alive in wilderness populated with bears and wolves.
Organisers boast 'everything is allowed' including 'rape' and 'murder', but would-be participants are nevertheless warned: 'You must understand that the police will come and take you away. We are on the territory of Russia, and obey the laws of the Russian Federation.'
Contestants will be permitted knives, but no guns.
They will be given survival training from Russia's elite former GRU Spetznaz operatives, but after that they will be on their own coping with temperatures ranging from 35C in high summer to minus 40C or lower in the depths of the Siberian winter.
'We will have nothing to do with this. This will be spelt out in a document to be signed by the participant before the start of the show.'
He said: 'There have been no reality TV projects before that stay on air 24/7.
'Probably all of you have watched the Lost TV series, but surviving in a tropical climate is quite different from trying to stay alive in the Siberian taiga - boreal forest - at minus 40 degrees Celsius.
'There will be no filming crew: the whole area will be dotted with cameras and each participant will be carrying a portable camera with 7-hour life rechargeable battery.'
Contestants must be at least 18 and 'mentally sane', he said.
People from all corners of the world will be allowed to participate and he promises broadcasts simultaneously translated in English, French, German, Spanish, Chinese and Arabic. The aim is to include 15 men and 15 women.
Participants can pay 10 million roubles to take part, around $165,000, or face selection by viewers in an online voting session. He believes it will attract 'rich and risky' people craving a new and ultimate challenge.
Due to start on 1 July 2017, the contestants will first receive training - and those brave enough to take part can either survive alone or join together into teams.
He warned: 'You should also keep in mind that this will be a real forest, with dangerous wildlife and harmful insects. Of course, there will be some safety precautions in place, but it would still take about half an hour to reach the area where the show will take place by helicopter.'
Their target: to survive until 1 April - but it will be no joke. All participants will have to sign release of liability for injury and death waivers, he said.
Each contestant will be permitted no more than 100 kilograms of equipment. The only weapons they can take will be knives: no guns.
Each week participants may request some item from viewers who will be able to donate money for it via the project's website. Purchased items will then be delivered to participants.
So far applicants include professional rescuers, people without special training, professional travellers, entrepreneurs, photographers, jewellers and psychologists.
Producer Nikolay Ginzburg said: 'It sounds strange, but on this project it will be easier to survive not for a professional rescuer but for a simple person. It will be necessary to act intuitively, rather than following instructions.'
'We are thinking about the organisation work by translators with participants. Overall, the show promises to be international: five countries have already expressed the desire to broadcast it for their audiences.'
He stressed: 'Participants will be taken to the taiga, and then they will have a choice. Either to get out of there on their own, or to survive. The winner will get 100 million roubles' - around $1.65 million. If there are more survivors, they will share the prize.'
Those who get into danger or cannot face the gruelling conditions can use a 'panic button' with a satellite connection. He promises they will be quickly rescued, and leave the show.
'The show will absolutely extreme, there are no exceptions,' he said. 'There will be no doctors with the participants. If someone gets sick, wounded and realise that he/she can not pass the test, the helicopter will take him/her away to the doctors. Then the participant will quit the game forever.'
He has found a site - a reserve of 900 hectares in the taiga. It will be bristling with 2,000 cameras. And each contestant will have a camera to shoot in real time with a rechargeable battery.
He is seeking permission for the contestants to be able to hunt on the territory. It will be broadcast online. But partners will be able to screen the adventure on mainstream TV, too.
'This will be a very entertaining and educational project,' promised Pyatkovsky. The project's Facebook page.
Reader Comments
Be the creation of a psychopathic mind, bringing a dystopian novel targeted at a young adult audience into reality
This is perverse, contestants pay for the experience to be possibly raped, murdered or savaged and killed by a wild animal, filmed 24/7 broadcast practically worldwide and translated into several languages, which are currently political hotspots.
Although the creator is Russian, I wonder who is backers are. This must be a massive financial undertaking. I also wonder about the start date 1st July 2017. In North America July 1st is Canada day, followed by July 4th in the US.
It makes me also wonder with practically world wide coverage in several languages, what do the PTB have planned. A distraction, for some form of new implementation by the PTB while the world is distracted, watching a game of survival.
Reminds me of Panam in the Hunger games.
Extreme reality ideas like this make one wonder whether ISIS started as a big Hollywood movie script that got out of control.
Evidently Russia has caught the US titivation disease...., warped, disturbing reality entertainment created by sick minds for profit and perverse fascination.